Luton Point marks World Alzheimer’s Day with event for shoppers

Luton Point supported World Alzheimer's Day on Saturday, 21st September, hosting a vibrant and educational free event for the public to attend.

The event, which brought together families and community members, featured a variety of interactive and engaging activities designed to educate participants of all ages on brain health and dementia.

Families took part in fun, hands-on experiences such as assembling 3D brain puzzles, crafting brain hats, creating neurons from pipe cleaners, and completing brain activity sheets and colouring templates.

Throughout the day, a specialist Dementia Advisor from Alzheimer’s Society was on hand to provide expert advice and resources to attendees seeking guidance on dementia care and support services, either for themselves or a loved one.

Participants could also pick up a balloon and purchase Forget-Me-Not pin badges, a symbol of support for people living with dementia. A fantastic total of £197 was raised for Alzheimer’s Society by donations on the day, to fund further research into the disease.

For those who were unable to attend and missed out, Luton Point is proud to host monthly Coffee Mornings in partnership with the local Alzheimer’s Society team on the first Tuesday of each month from 10am to 12pm, located at Esquires Coffee. As well as receiving advice, attendees can enjoy a chat over a free hot drink and tasty treat with a friendly face!

Throughout September, World Alzheimer’s Month, the Luton Point team has also been proud to collaborate with colleagues across Europe form the CBRE Property Management team, the company who manage the shopping centre, in a united effort to raise awareness and support for those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease with the #ImagineGoingBlank campaign.

This is designed to make visitors pause for a moment and imagine the challenges a person living with dementia may experience as they go about their daily lives. Messages have been displayed across Luton Point in the form of posters, mirror decals, and ATMs to raise awareness, encourage reflection and inspire conversation about the illness.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at Luton Point, commented: “We know that many of our visitors live with dementia, either themselves or through friends and family. It is vital that we continue to raise awareness and provide support where we can. This includes training and awareness for our teams whilst supporting our tenants in this also.”

Lavinia continues: “It was a real pleasure to host the informative event on World Alzheimer’s Day here at Luton Point. We are proud to continue to partner with Alzheimer’s Society with our Coffee Mornings, and the importance of looking after our own health and the health of our loved ones is a cause that is worth sharing on this day and every day.

"The brilliant advisors from the charity’s team have done a great job of speaking to our shoppers to address any concerns, and for those looking for a friendly ear we encourage you to visit out monthly Coffee Mornings.”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.