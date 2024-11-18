Luton Point takes a stand against gender based violence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luton Point shopping centre is standing in solidarity alongside other CBRE managed centres across the UK and Europe, with a campaign to raise awareness about gender violence and discrimination throughout November.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading up to 25th November, Luton Point will be sharing information and resources related to the campaign across its social media platforms and its internal communications, dedicated to raising awareness and providing support. Key local charities such as Women’s Aid, Stepping Stones Luton and Luton All Women’s Centre will be signposted throughout to offer essential assistance to those impacted, with contact and donation information.

As part of the campaign, Luton Point will also be the venue for a ‘Too Many Names’ service on Friday 29th November in the Atrium (located by the Christmas Tree near Costa), from 10:45am. The service will honour the memory of the 119 women across the UK whose lives have been tragically lost to male violence over the past year, with their names respectfully recited at 11am. The event is a solemn reminder of the ongoing crisis of violence against women and encourages the community to come together to advocate for change. To coincide with the event the centre will also host a sensitive and thought provoking display curated by Women’s Aid Luton who are working in collaboration with the creative department at the University of Bedfordshire on a project to raise awareness of Violence Against Women and Girls within our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In further support of this cause, Luton Point has donated £500 to Women’s Aid Luton as part of their Big Give campaign in October, to help survivors of domestic abuse to move on to independent living free from violence.

CBRE Campaign

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at Luton Point, commented “Luton Point is deeply committed to championing a safe and supportive environment for all members of our community. By standing together with other CBRE-managed centres, we hope to amplify the message that gender-based violence must end and to provide resources to those affected. We encourage those who are able to join us on Friday 29th November for the Too Many Names service, which will serve as a poignant reflection of how we must do more as a society to protect women.”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.