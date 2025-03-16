Luton resident and her Romanian rescue dog celebrate 10 years of Barking Mad Dog Rescue

Bianca Blom, of Luton, is celebrating the 10th birthday of the charity that saved her beloved dog, Macey May. Since first coming across the charity in 2019 through social media, Bianca met Macey May (then Remi) during a volunteer trip out to Romania that same year.

“I fell in love with her,” Bianca explains.

“She was found in a cemetery by a friend of BMDR who called Gea [the charity’s co-founder] to rescue her. She was extremely thin and in pain from losing most of her fur.

“Gea and the team brought her back to health. When I returned to the UK I promised to find her a home. A year later I moved to a rented house that allowed pets and so I adopted Macey May in July 2020.”

Macey May took a while to settle in to Luton life, but now she feels right at home.

Adopting a dog with such a tragic background did require some due diligence however. And Bianca says it took around six months for Macey May to fully feel at home in Luton.

Bianca explains: “The first six months were hard for all of us including Macey. She was and still is very nervous, anxious and a sensitive soul. She would only live in the lounge, wouldn’t venture out to the garden or out for a walk for at least 6 weeks.

“It took even longer for her to get confidence to try the stairs upstairs. But once she understood she was in a safe place and trusted me and my partner, she is the most gentle, loyal companion.”

Five years on from first adopting her Romanian dog, Bianca continues to support the charity.

Bianca describes her adopted dog as loyal and very affectionate.

“After my visit to the shelter I started volunteering on the Adoptions Team in 2020 until Dec 2024. I still support BMDR with their work by spreading the news and helping to raise funds,” she adds.

BMDR rescues abandoned dogs in the Constanta region, in eastern Romania. Where possible the dogs are rehomed across Europe. It also operates regular free dog and cat spay/neuter campaigns, working within the local community to educate people about animal welfare.

The charity also provides a life-long safe haven for dogs who are disabled or not adoptable, at their two permanent shelters, which are home to over 300 dogs. To date, Barking Mad Dog Rescue has placed over 3,000 dogs into loving homes.

BMDR Founder Scotswoman Hilary Anderson said: “I’m thrilled to be celebrating 10 years of our life changing charity.

Bianca with her beloved Romanian rescue dog Macey May, who is now 11.

“What started as a small rescue set up in response to the Romanian killing law and the horrendous conditions in many public shelters, we have gone from strength to strength.

“I’m so proud of the impact we are making in our local community and the difference we have made to the lives of so many dogs, for whom we were their only hope.”

“We simply could not do what we do without supporters like Bianca who adopt or foster dogs. This makes space for us to take in the next dog in need. Likewise, we are so grateful to our wonderful sponsors and donors, who keep doggy bellies full, vet bills paid and enable our shelters to operate. We cannot thank them enough for helping us to reach our 10th birthday.”

Dogs available for adoption, and details about dog sponsorship and donating are available on Barking Mad Dog Rescue’s official website www.barkingmaddogrescue.co.uk and they also have an active Facebook page.