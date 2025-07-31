Luton resident shortlisted for UK-wide ‘What is Care?’ photography award

Public vote now open

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A powerful photograph taken by Amanda Rankin, a Cardiac Rehabilitation Sister from Luton in Bedfordshire, has been shortlisted in a UK-wide competition by leading home care provider Caremark, as part of its ‘What is Care?’ photography competition.

Launched to mark 20 years of Caremark championing home care in communities, the competition asked the public to capture what care means to them in everyday life, from small gestures to big moments. Out of hundreds of entries, one finalist was chosen from each of the UK’s 12 regions, following a rigorous judging process carried out by Caremark’s head office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda is representing the South East with a photograph capturing her dad celebrating his birthday with a friend at a meaningful event. The image is now part of a nationwide public vote on social media to determine the overall winner of the competition. The photographer of the winning entry will receive a £1,000 luxury getaway.

Amanda's finalist photograph of her dad (right) and friend, Geoff (left).

Amanda said: “This photo really captures how much my dad means to people, and the amazing community spirit of our local parkrun. He’s an ex-marathon runner, and even when his health meant he could no longer take part, he continued to support others by marshalling the run for several years.

“These days he rarely gets out, but on his 85th birthday we took him down to the event and he was treated like a celebrity – it was so emotional for him. This picture is of our local parkrun legend, Geoff, celebrating with my dad – their smiles say it all.

“Care, to me, is about treating others how you would want to be treated and recognising everyone’s individual needs and, for me, this picture encapsulates this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m absolutely amazed and excited to be named a finalist! If I were to win, I’d take my best friend Liz on holiday with me. She’s helped me through some incredibly difficult years and supports me in caring for my dad. He always says, ‘do things while you can’ – he’s a true inspiration.”

Voting is open to the public via Caremark’s Facebook page and will close at 9am on 29th September 2025. The entry with the highest number of public votes will be announced as the winner shortly after voting closes.

Emma Scholes, Caremark’s Director of Marketing, said: “We’ve been genuinely moved by the creativity and thoughtfulness behind so many of the entries. With such an incredible standard from across the country, narrowing it down to just 12 finalists was tough because each photograph carried a personal story, so judging them was emotionally challenging. We felt that Amanda’s photograph stood out as a powerful reflection of what care can mean.

“This competition marks 20 years of Caremark championing care in communities across the UK. It’s about shining a light on what care looks like in everyday life, from small gestures to life-changing support, and how differently people experience and express it. Each finalist has brought a unique perspective, and it’s been inspiring to see care interpreted so personally through their lens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited to now share these images with the public, celebrate the value of care in all its forms, and see who the UK public chooses as their overall winner!”

For more information about the competition and to view the finalists’ photographs, visit: www.caremark.co.uk/whatiscare