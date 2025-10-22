Luton resident wins national award

Health and social care professionals from one of the country’s leading social enterprises, Turning Point, were recognised for their dedication and hard work at the eighth annual Inspired by Possibility Awards.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event celebrates the achievements of staff members who support and help transform the lives of people facing challenges with alcohol, drugs, mental health and learning disabilities.

A total of 26 individuals and five teams collected awards at a ceremony held at the Shard, in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the award recipients was Leigh-Anne Cruickshank, Senior Operations Manager at Turning Point’s Luton Total Wellbeing Service.

from left - Clare Taylor, Turning Point chief operating office, Leigh-Anne Cruickshank, and Julie Bass Turning Point CEO

Judges described Leigh-Anne's leadership as ‘compassionate, empowering, and deeply values-led'.

They added: “Leigh-Anne consistently supports her team with authenticity - coaching, celebrating contributions, and creating a space where everyone feels encouraged to grow.”

Her colleagues described her dedication to individual well-being as ‘remarkable’. They revealed that she offers personal support during challenging times and goes above and beyond to understand and respond to others’ needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deana Kirkby, Community Services and Talking Therapies Regional Operations Manager, said: “Leigh-Anne's approach reflects the very best of Turning Point’s values - treating each person as an individual and inspiring others to reach their full potential.

“Thank you, Leigh-Anne, for your kindness, strength, and unwavering commitment.”

Julie Bass, Turning Point CEO, said: “These awards are all about the dedication, creativity, compassion, and the way our colleagues bring Turning Point’s values to life every single day.

“This year, we received almost 450 nominations - each one a testament to the extraordinary people who make Turning Point what it is. Narrowing those down to a final list of winners was no easy task - the sheer talent, dedication, and heart across our organisation made every nomination worthy of recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To our winners - congratulations. You’ve inspired those around you, made a real difference to the lives of the people we support, and helped shape a culture of possibility. We’re proud of you and we’re grateful for everything you do.”

Award winners were recognised from Turning Point services from around the country, including learning disability services in Bradford, Gloucestershire, Warwickshire and Wiltshire; mental health services in Luton, Nottingham and Leicester; and drug and alcohol services in Wakefield, Oxfordshire and Somerset.