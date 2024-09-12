Luton residents celebrate South Asian cultural festival

On September 8, a local community hall came alive with the vibrant sounds of Bengali music and the energetic rhythms of Bollywood dancing, and Urdu poetry as residents gathered to celebrate South Asian Culture.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Asian Festival 2024 in Bramingham ward, Luton was a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity and community spirit, bringing together residents from the local area for an evening filled with music, dance, and storytelling.

The event was organised by Councillor Azizul Ambia and coordinated by community workers Fazilath Ali Khan, Shanara Begum, and other local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Azizul Ambia said: “We are delighted to have been able to host a multi-cultural event. The South Asian festival is a celebration of our Asian community’s heart and soul. We invited local families to unite in celebration of the rich diversity and dynamic spirit of their local community."

Tell us what's happening in your area.

Attendees were treated to a diverse lineup of performances that showcased the artistic talents of local residents. The festival featured choirs, poetry readings, Bangladeshi music, Bollywood dancing, and Pakistani singing, among other acts.

The highlight of the evening was a series of music and dance performances that brought together different cultural traditions, creating a truly multicultural experience.

The event was sponsored and supported by local businesses, including Flava fast food, EXIM exchange, and Fusion Healthcare Ltd., whose contributions were instrumental in making the festival a success.

The South Asian Festival 2024 not only celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the South Asian community but also reinforced the importance of community unity in north Luton area.