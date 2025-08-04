Luton Scouts go on a sailing adventure

One of the Explorers Steering the Sailboat

Riparian Explorer Sea Scouts (14-18 year olds) are no strangers to the water, but this year they have taken that extra step. Sailing across the North Sea to The Netherlands on a weeks cruise.

The Riparian Explorer Sea Scouts are based in Luton and spend their normal summer sessions sailing at Stewarby Lake on small sailing boats, have taken on a bigger challenge.

For their Summer camp this year they are sailing two 49-foot sailboats across the North Sea and up the Netherlands coast. Stopping in a number of ports on the way, having set sail from Ipswich on Saturday, 2 August.

During this trip the explorers themselves are acting as the crew, setting the sails, manning the ropes, cooking the food and steering the ship.

Riparian Explorers Scouts getting ready to set sail

When they return they will all be well on the way to earning their competent crew qualifications.

To follow their journey or see more about Scouts in Luton, visit our website icknieldscouts.co.uk or follow us on Facebook.