Luton shop owner ordered to pay over £2k costs for selling illegal cigarettes and medicines​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A Luton business has been prosecuted for selling non-duty paid cigarettes and prescription medicines, following an investigation by Trading Standards.

Grigore Chita, aged 59 of Peel Street, Luton, of Chita Shop Ltd, trading as La Nea Grigore in Wellington Street, Luton, was sentenced at Luton Magistrates’ Court on November 28.

The court heard that 400 foreign labelled medicines were found at the premises following a visit by Trading Standards and HMRC. Of these, 81 medicines were prescription-only and five were prescription-only plus controlled drugs, classed as Class C drugs. Sales of counterfeit cigarettes had also taken place at the premises.

Chita was sentenced to a six-month community order with a curfew requirement to be electronically monitored between the hours of 7.30pm and 4am daily, to expire on May 26, 2025. He was also ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and prosecution costs of £2,338.

Luton Trading Standards have launched a campaign to investigate and prosecute those who sell illicit cigarettes and non-English labelled prescription and non-prescription medicines.

Councillor Maria Lovell, portfolio holder for Trading Standards, said: “We’re fully committed to preventing the sale of illegal cigarettes and foreign labelled medicines in Luton. Our Trading Standards team works tirelessly to take action against those who sell these illicit products and put our communities at risk and this successful prosecution is just another example of that.”

Lord Michael Bichard, chair of National Trading Standards, said: “The trade in illegal tobacco harms local communities and affects honest businesses operating within the law. Having removed 46 million illegal cigarettes, 12,600kg of hand rolling tobacco and almost 175kg of shisha products from sale, Operation CeCe, the National Trading Standards initiative in partnership with HMRC, continues to successfully disrupt this illicit trade.”

Anyone with information on premises and individuals selling and storing illicit tobacco, shisha and vape pens in Luton either from a shop, online, or from a domestic premises or vehicle can report in confidence online.