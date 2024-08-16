Luton slimmer Chris congratulated by football star after scoring 5st 8lbs weight loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A super slimmer from Luton reached the semi-finals of a competition to find the UK and Ireland’s most successful male slimmers after losing a life-changing 5st 8lbs.

Chris Miller, 45, won a place in the final of Slimming World’s 2024 Man of the Year competition, where he also met former England midfielder and pundit Lee Sharpe.

Chris was invited after being nominated for the accolade by his fellow Stevenage group members. He was joined by 38 other inspirational male slimmers at Slimming World’s Head Office in Derbyshire.

Chris, who slimmed from 18st 9lbs to 13st 1lbs, says: “I’d been unhappy with my weight for a while, yet I just didn’t face up to it. Deep down I wanted to lose weight, but I didn’t want or really know how to ask for help.

Chris with footballer Lee Sharpe

I!’ll admit I was a bit apprehensive about joining a Slimming World group, but I soon started to recommend it to all my mates who wanted to lose weight too. If you told me a few years ago that I would be representing my local Slimming World group at the national finals of the Man of the Year competition, I wouldn’t have believed you – I still can’t really believe it!”

Chris says that the support he found has been key to his success. He says: “I didn’t really know what to expect when I first walked through the doors, but everyone was warm and welcoming. We’re all there for the same reason – to lose weight and to feel good. Going along every week now just feels like a catch up with my friends, we motivate each other, share tips and recipe ideas and just generally support each other every step of the way.”

As well as losing weight, Chris is more active too. He says: “As the weight came off I started to feel more energetic and wanted to try something new.

"I’ve since taken up going to the gym, regular countryside walks and completed Couch to 5K.

Lee, who during his career played for Manchester United and Leeds United won three Premier League titles and a total of eight caps for England, is no stranger to success himself. He said he was blown away by the achievements of the men he met at the competition: “As a footballer, health and fitness has formed a huge part of my life, so I know how much effort and dedication it can take to stay fit and healthy – both mentally and physically. It was a pleasure to meet Chris – I can’t believe his transformation, he doesn’t look like the same bloke!

“I think a lot of men find it difficult to admit they have a problem with something and then seek the help they need to fix it – and not just when it comes to weight. It’s not an easy thing to do so Chris has my utmost respect. I have to say the food he makes looks delicious too – I might have to have a go at a few recipes myself!”

Sarah Lawrence, who runs the group Chris attends says she’s incredibly proud of him: “His determination and motivation has never faded – he’s a real inspiration to all of the other members.

She added: “Men often think Slimming World isn’t a man’s world but research shows that men lose more weight than women when they join, as well as dramatically improving their physical and mental health.”

Unfortunately, Chris was not the overall winner of the competition. The national title winner for Slimming World’s Man of the Year 2024 competition will be announced later this month.

You can call Sarah on 07986 947330 for more information about joining the group.