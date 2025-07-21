Luton student proves hard work pays off with top academic honour

A Luton student has brought pride to his hometown after winning a top academic award at one of London's most prestigious venues, showing that determination can overcome any obstacle.

Zack Islam, who grew up relying on free school meals and faced rejection on A-Level results day, has now been recognised with the 'Academic Achievement' prize at upReach's seventh annual Student Social Mobility Awards. The ceremony, held at London's historic Mansion House, celebrates students who have overcome significant barriers to attending and achieving success at university.

From Setback to Success

Zack's journey hasn't been straightforward. After being rejected by both his first and second choice universities on results day, he refused to let disappointment define his future. Instead, he secured a place at the University of Exeter, where he's now studying Human Sciences with Proficiency in Law and is predicted to graduate with First Class Honours.

Zack Islam celebrates his win with his mother

"I grew up in Luton - a town often associated with a high crime rate and one of the lowest university progression rates in the country," Zack explains. "Academic ambition wasn't the norm, and professional role models were few and far between."

The second-year student admits he had no idea about career opportunities in finance, law or global industries until he started university. "Careers in finance, law or global industries felt like distant dreams reserved for other postcodes. I didn't know these careers really existed until I started university!"

Zack has worked multiple jobs to cover his student living expenses whilst continuing to pursue his career ambitions. Despite such challenging circumstances, he secured a prestigious J.P. Morgan Investment Banking internship.

Zack praises social mobility charity upReach for helping him to navigate the murky waters of competitive graduate roles, commenting:

Zack networks with other attendees

"My experience with upReach has been genuinely life-changing. Without it, I honestly don’t think I would’ve achieved half of what I’ve listed on my CV. Through upReach, I took part in countless insight days, video forums with top employers, interview mock sessions and skill-building workshops. Most importantly, upReach helped me understand what actually happens behind the doors of those glass skyscrapers in Canary Wharf, something that once felt so distant and unrelatable."

Zack attended the ceremony with his mother, who he credits as his biggest role model, noting, "She raised our family with very little, yet gave everything to ensure I had opportunities she never had."

This year's awards saw a record-breaking 227 nominations from 44 universities across the UK, with Zack standing out among exceptional candidates. The statistics paint a clear picture of the challenges faced by students like him: 76% of nominees are first-generation university students, 68% were eligible for free school meals, and 27% have caregiving responsibilities.

Zack didn't just win one award - he was also shortlisted for the 'Banking & Finance Sector Award' and the 'Improving Social Mobility' award, which recognises his broader impact beyond academic achievement.

Attendees prepare for the ceremony to start

Zack views his hometown as a source of his strength - "It made me more resilient, more resourceful, and more determined to prove that where you start doesn't have to dictate where you finish."

He's passionate about using his success to inspire others from similar backgrounds. His message to local students is clear and practical: "To any student at a state school in Luton, or anywhere facing similar challenges, my advice is simple: don't count yourself out before you've even started. I know it can feel like the opportunities just aren't made for people like us, but the truth is, there are so many incredible people, organisations and programmes out there rooting for you - you just have to take that first step."

Addressing a National Challenge

The awards highlight a persistent issue across the UK. Recent findings from the Social Mobility Commission show that those from professional family backgrounds are six times more likely to enter professional careers compared to those from working-class backgrounds.

Zack receives his award on stage

The awards are organised by leading social mobility charity, upReach, which supports over 3,000 working-class students nationwide. CEO, Nick Bent, emphasised the importance of recognising achievements: "The Student Social Mobility Awards don't just celebrate what students have achieved – they celebrate what they've had to overcome to get there. These students are exceptional role models, who show what's possible when we provide talented young people with the opportunity to shine."

A Bright Future

The judging panel, which included educator Baasit Siddiqui from Gogglebox and April McMahon, Vice-President for Teaching, Learning and Students at the University of Manchester, recognised not just Zack's academic excellence but his potential to inspire change.

With major organisations like Bank of America, FactSet, and Slaughter and May supporting the awards, there's clear recognition from top employers that talent exists everywhere - it just needs the right opportunities to flourish.

Zack Islam's success proves that Luton can produce graduates capable of competing at the highest level. His story serves as inspiration for young people across the town that their dreams are valid and achievable.

The Student Social Mobility Awards ceremony took place on 10 July 2025 at Mansion House, with travel and accommodation provided for nominees from across the UK.