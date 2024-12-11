Luton talent takes the lead in national awards

Three outstanding Luton apprentices have been recognised in this year’s national BrightSparks awards. The BrightSparks Awards celebrate some of the brightest young engineers in the UK today, drawing attention to their substantial contribution to industry.

The Luton apprentices (two current, one former) working at global security company Leonardo at Capability Green in Luton, scooped three of this year’s 15 prizes presented at the event which was held at the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) at Savoy Place in London on 10 December.

They were Electronic Engineering Degree Apprentices, Mila Crook and Darla Pearce, who are both studying BEng Electronics and Electrical Engineering Degrees at the University of Hertfordshire and former apprentice, Senior Hardware Technician, Ishaan Haque.

Mila Crook, Electronic Engineering Degree Apprentice, who formerly attended The Priory School in Hitchin, has excelled in her current placement within applied research and antennas. Applied research involves exploring new scientific approaches to real world challenges and antennas are used on radars to transmit and receive signals, converting electric energy into electromagnetic waves. Mila has excelled in completing a full design project in one year, through design, build and test stages, a rare achievement for someone still at the beginning of their career. She has developed new test technology that is so effective that it may already be suitable for a patent application, if the design embodiment proves successful. Mila also seeks to inspire a new generation of engineers by sharing the scientific knowledge she has acquired to date, to help them understand why engineering skills can open up a new world of ideas.

Darla Pearce (left) pictured with Mila Crook (right) and Jessica Ross (centre).

Fellow award winner, Electronic Engineering Degree Apprentice, Darla Pearce, grew up in Bristol attending sixth form at Queen Elizabeth's Hospital School. She moved to Luton when she was 18 to pursue her degree apprenticeship at Leonardo, as she liked the idea of challenging herself in a new environment. She was nominated for her award due to the remarkable speed with which she has absorbed the concepts and theories of antenna technology, as well as her leadership in STEM outreach organising educational opportunities for students across Luton.

As a direct result of Darla’s work, the antenna department has further investigated novel antenna technology, which has led to several test pieces being developed based on her designs. Darla is currently completing a BEng project inspired by exciting new research concepts in the antenna department.

Former Stopsley High School Student and former Leonardo apprentice, Ishaan Haque, who now works as a Senior Hardware Technician at Leonardo, received an award for his exceptional customer service. His work sees him travel to countries around the globe, taking ownership of his customers’ challenges as if they were his own leading to relationships of trust. This led to his award nomination since he has excelled in developing strong relationships with customers while helping them to overcome technical challenges, dual strengths of technical and interpersonal abilities which are difficult to develop in tandem, but exceptionally valuable once mastered.

While each of the award winners have taken different paths to excel in their roles, they have a shared passion about raising awareness of the far-reaching impact and value of apprenticeships.

Darla said: “My dad was an apprentice and I think at school you get this sense that apprenticeships are somewhat put aside, in favour of more traditional degrees. I’ve always been fascinated by engineering, so I’ve seen a huge benefit from working hands-on in industry while studying at university at the same time, because you’re put right at the centre of programmes and you see how it all connects – the theory and the way it is used live in industry. I don’t think I’d have that awareness through studies alone. I’m keen to help other young people understand these benefits, whether they’re considering a technical apprenticeship or a degree apprenticeship. It’s about helping young people understand they don’t need to choose between industry and education, then can have both.”

Ishaan added: “I think the knowledge you gain on the job in apprenticeships is a lot better. You’re working alongside experienced people, who often find simpler ways of explaining everything to you, so it accelerates your learning.”

Ishaan wasn't able to attend the awards ceremony in London, as he was travelling overseas due to his international role.