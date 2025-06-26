Luton to host series of events for DisAbility Celebration Month

Luton's Disability Network is hosting a series of events through July, as part of its annual Disability Celebration Month.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building on the international Disability Pride Month initiative which also takes place in July, the month of events are designed to celebrate the diversity, resilience, and achievements of Disabled people and to reject the stigma, discrimination, and ableism that prevents equality for everyone.

Details of the various events and links to find out more can be found below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Basit Mahmood, Portfolio Holder for Population Wellbeing covering adults with physical disabilities and learning disabilities, said: “DisAbility Celebration Month is an important opportunity for Luton to shine a spotlight on the diverse contributions and lived experiences of Disabled people in our town. These events are not only about celebration – they’re about education, empowerment, and pushing back against the barriers that sadly still exist for many of our Disabled residents. I encourage everyone to take part, listen, learn and stand with us as we champion equality, dignity, and inclusion for all.”

Events are being held across the town through July

Luton Health Fest

A community event bringing together key local health partners to deliver free advice, guidance and information in an inclusive and interactive setting.

When: Saturday 5 July, 8am to 3pm

Where: Wardown Park

AMGivingBack’s Concert in the Garden

When: Sunday 8 July, 1:30pm to 5pm

Where: Grasmere Road Community Garden

Connect with nature and community with this special concert featuring singing, poetry, and performances from local schools and dancers.

Ask the Experts – Transitioning to Primary School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When: Wednesday 9 July (two sessions) 9:30am to 10:30am and 11am to 12pm

Where: Luton Family Hubs, Luton Central Library (ground floor)

A chance for parent/carers of children who have or may have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to ask our experts any questions they have about the transition to primary school.

Tabletop Cricket

Come along to join a free Tabletop Cricket session – a fun and more accessible abridged version of cricket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When: Wednesday 16 July, 10am to midday (further sessions TBC)

Where: Luton Town and Indians Cricket Club, Wardown Park

Awareness Stall at Luton Point

An opportunity to meet and gather information from some of the organisations providing a variety of services for Disabled people in and around Luton.

When: Wednesday 16 July, 10am-4pm

Where: Luton Point Shopping Mall (in the Central Square by Starbucks)

Park Run Disability Celebration Event

The Sunflower Parkrun have dedicated an event to DisAbility Celebration Month for the past two years and have allocated 26 July 2025 for this year. The event provides additional accessibility for those wanting to take part, with extra marshals to support as well as guides for anyone who wants one – not only for people with visual impairments but for anyone who might need support for a variety of reasons.

When: Saturday 26 July, 9am

Where: The Rotary Bandstand, Wardown Park