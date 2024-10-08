Luton Yesteryear: E. & M. Dunbar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With branches on two of Luton’s most vibrant shopping areas – Dunstable Road and High Town – E. & M. Dunbar supplied locals with drapery supplies for decades.

This image, taken in the 1960s, shows the store which eventually spanned 48a, 48, and 46 High Town Road. The corner of Duke Street sits just to the left of the photo. Records show that a drapery shop occupied these premises from at least 1898, first in the name of Bartle F Rollings and later in the name of Alfred Manger. By the early 1930s, the store’s proprietor was Ethel Dunbar a ‘master draper’ from Hackney, who seems to have worked her way up from a drapery assistant in Plumsted to a manageress of a drapery business in Deptford, before setting up her own successful establishment in Luton.

Dunbar’s, as it was known locally, positioned itself as a general and fancy drapers, stocking a wide variety of fabrics and associated products. Adverts from the 1930s and 1950s advise that ‘you must see Dunbar’s windows’, listing stock lines including baby linen, fancy and plain buttons, embroidered silks and trimming braids, printed rayons, dress patterns, corsets, umbrellas, men’s shirts, and even stair carpets.

Notice the awnings above the shop windows shown here, which were a prominent feature of the storefronts in High Town until relatively recently. The gentleman shown here winding the handle of the canopy may have been David Dunbar, a relation who lived and worked with Ethel during the late 60s and early 1970s. A few of these distinctive awnings remain today, although not on numbers 46 to 48a.

E & M Dunbar at 48a High Town Road

Miss Dunbar married a Luton man, Reginald Miller in 1941 when she was in her 40s. Together, they lived above the business until Reginald died in 1963. Records show the High Town store was vacant in 1975, and Ethel died in 1980.

Today, High Town Road remains a thriving shopping district packed with independently owned shops, restaurants, and service businesses. A portion of the road is also a designated conservation area. The shop shown here is now a Caribbean eatery, Top it Off. However, although the usage of the building has changed, many of the original features survive, including the doors and windows seen here.