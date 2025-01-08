Luton youth ambassador launches radio show guide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Att10tive Youth Ambassador Manveer Singh, proudly presents a comprehensive guide to hosting a radio show, sharing invaluable insights gained from his experience as a youth ambassador for Att10tive and his role in the Youthology Radio Show.

Manveer Singh who has been with Att10tive for three years has developed his communication and organisational skills through his involvement with Luton’s best known training provider Att10tive. As one of the Youthology Radio Show hosts, Manveer has addressed issues relevant to both radio and podcasts. The show, broadcasted on AUK Radio station, has seen Manveer transition from a co-host to the main host over the span of two years.

Manveer says; "The purpose of this guide is to provide a simple yet effective understanding of how to host radio shows. It covers crucial aspects such as show focus, pre-show preparation, hosting during the show, and post-show tasks. Much of these I have learned through experience, learning from the other hosts, from my Managing Director Montell Neufville and the shows producer Nneka. I would like to say a personal thanks to them, without their support I wouldn’t be where I am today."

The guide highlights the following key areas:

A clear show Focus

Establishing the purpose and theme of the show. It could be current affairs or for a specific topic

Identifying suitable guests through thorough research. It is often then important to get the guests approved by your producer or your manager. There may be things that you aren’t aware of such as specific things happening which will make them more suitable for another time or for a particular time

Pre-Show Preparation

Meticulous planning and organisation. This includes ensuring that you have the phone numbers, the guests are clear on the theme and if they will be in person. If they are in person ensure they arrive before the show starts. If they are phoning in ensure that the equipment works.

Communicating with guests to confirm availability and preferences. This has to be before the day of the show and also on the day.

Deciding on co-hosts and producers for seamless show flow. (This may be out of your hands, you might be told who the co-host or producer is)During the Show.

Making guests feel welcome and at ease. Balancing conversation and managing discussion flow. Critical to ensure there are no pauses or gaps.

Ensuring an engaging and organised show experience for the guest and always thinking about the listener

Post-Show Tasks

Reflecting on the show to identify strengths and areas for improvement.

Organising and sharing show highlights on social media.Encouraging guests to share their appearance to expand the show's audience.

Manveer Singh’s guide offers valuable insights into the process of hosting a successful radio show, making it a must-read for aspiring radio hosts and youth interested in media production.