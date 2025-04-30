Luton Youth Ambassador reflects on the AI Revolution: How its transforming lives and careers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer confined to the realm of science fiction. It’s a transformative technology redefining lives, careers, and industries across the globe. Att10tive Youth Ambassador Jeremiah Jiyakede, a Luton Sixth Form student, shares his views on how AI is shaping the future for young people.”

Jeremiah explains: “Living in the age of artificial intelligence, I can honestly say it’s one of the forces shaping the future. AI has integrated into our daily lives, from mobile phones and laptops to smart devices in our homes, influencing how we work, communicate, and learn.”

AI in Education and Skills Development

AI is revolutionising education, making learning accessible, engaging, and personalised:

Jeremiah

Mobile Phones and Tablets: AI-powered apps like Duolingo adapt to individual learning styles, offering tailored lessons in languages and other subjects.

AI-powered apps like Duolingo adapt to individual learning styles, offering tailored lessons in languages and other subjects. Laptops: Tools such as Grammarly and coding platforms provide real-time feedback, boosting literacy and technical skills.

Tools such as Grammarly and coding platforms provide real-time feedback, boosting literacy and technical skills. Virtual Reality Headsets: AI creates immersive learning experiences, such as medical simulations for trainee doctors or virtual engineering labs for aspiring architects. “

Jeremiah highlights how AI challenges the creativity of future leaders. From creating 3D designs to exploring ethical decision-making and data security, AI equips students with critical thinking skills essential for navigating a technology-driven world.

AI in Careers Across Industries

AI has already transformed careers and continues to open doors to exciting opportunities in a wide range of fields:

Healthcare: AI assists in diagnosing medical conditions, developing treatments, and even performing surgeries with robotic precision.

AI assists in diagnosing medical conditions, developing treatments, and even performing surgeries with robotic precision. Retail: AI-driven recommendation systems on e-commerce platforms personalise shopping experiences, while automated inventory management improves efficiency.

AI-driven recommendation systems on e-commerce platforms personalise shopping experiences, while automated inventory management improves efficiency. Media and Entertainment: AI helps create visual effects for films, generate content for social media, and enhance video game realism.

AI helps create visual effects for films, generate content for social media, and enhance video game realism. Transportation: Self-driving cars are being developed to revolutionise mobility, while AI-powered traffic management systems optimise road usage.

The Government highlights that AI-related companies saw a 17% increase between 2022 and 2023, with employment rates in the sector rising by 29%. Careers in AI programming, data analysis, and AI ethics are now among the most sought-after roles.

AI in Everyday Life

AI isn’t just shaping careers—it’s changing how we live:

Televisions and Streaming Devices: AI helps recommend shows and movies based on viewing habits, and voice assistants allow for hands-free control.

AI helps recommend shows and movies based on viewing habits, and voice assistants allow for hands-free control. Home Appliances: Smart refrigerators monitor food inventory, while AI-powered washing machines optimise wash cycles to save energy and water.

Smart refrigerators monitor food inventory, while AI-powered washing machines optimise wash cycles to save energy and water. Wearable Technology: Fitness trackers use AI to analyse health data, offering personalised recommendations for improving wellness.

Fitness trackers use AI to analyse health data, offering personalised recommendations for improving wellness. Future Possibilities: AI could soon integrate into mirrors that provide skincare advice or shoes that track gait and offer orthopaedic insights."

Jeremiah urges young people to consider how these innovations impact their lives and futures: “We can’t just be passive users of this technology—we must actively participate in shaping its development and ethical implementation.”

Conclusion: Empowering Young Minds Through AI

“AI is undoubtedly changing the world in complex, exciting, and sometimes daunting ways. But as Jeremiah emphasises, its potential lies not just in what AI can do, but in what we choose to do with it. With tools that enhance connectivity, critical thinking, and creativity, young people are empowered to thrive in an AI-driven era.” For more information about Att10tive and what we do, go to our website att10tive.com or contact [email protected].