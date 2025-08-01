Luton Youth Awards set to celebrate the town’s brightest young stars

The Next Generation Scheme (NGS) is excited to announce the launch of the very first Luton Youth Awards, taking place on Friday 24th October—an event designed to celebrate the remarkable achievements of young people aged 13 to 19 across the town.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These inaugural awards will feature 15 unique categories, recognising the diverse talents, contributions, and leadership of Luton’s next generation.

This initiative is a direct response to the voices of young people, who have passionately expressed that “young people are the future, and their efforts and potential deserve to be recognised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea behind these awards aligns closely with the vision of the Luton 2040 strategy, which aims to build a healthy, fair, and sustainable town where everyone can thrive. A key priority of the plan is “becoming a child-friendly town, where our children grow up happy, healthy and secure, with a voice that matters and the opportunities they need to thrive.”

LUTON YOUTH AWARDS 2025

Luton is home to one of the youngest populations in the country, with 36 per cent of residents under the age of 25 and 22 per cent under 15. This youthful demographic is seen as a major asset for the town’s future. The Luton 2040 strategy recognises that young people represent “the next generation of local leaders, workers, educators, carers and parents,” and that realising their full potential is essential for creating a better Luton.

Award Categories

The 15 categories for the first Luton Youth Awards are:

Young Leader of the Year

Sportsperson of the Year

Inspirational Person of the Year

Outstanding Contribution to the Community Award

Arts & Culture Award

The Wellbeing Award

Young Carer of the Year

Student of the Year

Young STEAM Personality of the Year (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics)

(Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Fundraiser of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Innovative Young Person of the Year

Youth Project of the Year

Youth Activist of the Year

Young Influencer of the Year

Presented by the Next Generation Scheme

The awards are proudly presented by the Next Generation Scheme (NGS)—a small but dedicated voluntary group that has supported the Luton community for over 20 years. Their long-standing commitment to youth development makes them an ideal partner for this notable event.

Wasim Ahmed, 30, a former NGS participant and now a teacher, powerfully shared the impact of youth clubs: “I started at NGS when I was 10. The activities were incredible—they kept me and my friends engaged in a safe environment, giving our parents peace of mind. We had experiences we simply wouldn’t have had otherwise. NGS didn’t just keep us busy; it shaped my future. It led me to work for them, and eventually, to become a teacher.”

Nominations and Sponsorship

Nominations are open now!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit lutonyouthawards.com for full details on the award criteria and how to nominate a deserving young person.

The Luton Youth Awards promise to be a momentous celebration of the extraordinary young people who are shaping the town’s future.

If you would like to support or sponsor this inspiring event, please contact us at [email protected].