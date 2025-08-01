Luton Youth Awards set to celebrate the town’s brightest young stars
These inaugural awards will feature 15 unique categories, recognising the diverse talents, contributions, and leadership of Luton’s next generation.
This initiative is a direct response to the voices of young people, who have passionately expressed that “young people are the future, and their efforts and potential deserve to be recognised.”
The idea behind these awards aligns closely with the vision of the Luton 2040 strategy, which aims to build a healthy, fair, and sustainable town where everyone can thrive. A key priority of the plan is “becoming a child-friendly town, where our children grow up happy, healthy and secure, with a voice that matters and the opportunities they need to thrive.”
Luton is home to one of the youngest populations in the country, with 36 per cent of residents under the age of 25 and 22 per cent under 15. This youthful demographic is seen as a major asset for the town’s future. The Luton 2040 strategy recognises that young people represent “the next generation of local leaders, workers, educators, carers and parents,” and that realising their full potential is essential for creating a better Luton.
Award Categories
The 15 categories for the first Luton Youth Awards are:
- Young Leader of the Year
- Sportsperson of the Year
- Inspirational Person of the Year
- Outstanding Contribution to the Community Award
- Arts & Culture Award
- The Wellbeing Award
- Young Carer of the Year
- Student of the Year
- Young STEAM Personality of the Year(Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics)
- Fundraiser of the Year
- Entrepreneur of the Year
- Innovative Young Person of the Year
- Youth Project of the Year
- Youth Activist of the Year
- Young Influencer of the Year
Presented by the Next Generation Scheme
The awards are proudly presented by the Next Generation Scheme (NGS)—a small but dedicated voluntary group that has supported the Luton community for over 20 years. Their long-standing commitment to youth development makes them an ideal partner for this notable event.
Wasim Ahmed, 30, a former NGS participant and now a teacher, powerfully shared the impact of youth clubs: “I started at NGS when I was 10. The activities were incredible—they kept me and my friends engaged in a safe environment, giving our parents peace of mind. We had experiences we simply wouldn’t have had otherwise. NGS didn’t just keep us busy; it shaped my future. It led me to work for them, and eventually, to become a teacher.”
Nominations and Sponsorship
Nominations are open now!
Visit lutonyouthawards.com for full details on the award criteria and how to nominate a deserving young person.
The Luton Youth Awards promise to be a momentous celebration of the extraordinary young people who are shaping the town’s future.
If you would like to support or sponsor this inspiring event, please contact us at [email protected].