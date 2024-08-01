Luton’s creatives celebrate the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Creatives from all over Luton celebrated the rich culture and history of the town at an event coordinated by Att10tive Social Enterprise and held at Luton's Chalk Hills Academy.

On 20th July 2024 Luton Social Enterprise Att10tive brought together creatives from all over Luton to celebrate the town using art and videos at the Chalk Hills Academy. As well as the Chalk Hills Academy contributors also included people from Lealands High School, Barnfield College, Luton Sixth Form College, Stockwood High School and the Queen Elizabeth Academy. This was the result of months of hard work from many contributors who came from all over the town to show their creative talents

The outstanding artwork included paintings, drawings, ceramics, air-planes made out of card and paper and sculptures. The event also included eleven videos created mainly by young people showcasing Luton Through their own eyes and their perspectives

Around 180 people from all backgrounds came together to celebrate and appreciate Luton. There were a number of independent artists and creatives and eleven people made videos for the MyLuton video competition. The winner of the video competition was Jaspir Nagala. Guests included the deputy Lord lieutenant of Luton Mark and Mary Hardy and also David Oldham from the Connelly foundation and his wife Janet.

Youth Ambassador Forever Oji said “Exciting, Artistic, Invigorating, Amazing, and Creative’’. These are only some of the words that I would use to describe the Step Forward Luton Creatives Event. I think Luton is unfortunately underappreciated and overlooked in favour of its neighbours. But what most people fail to understand, is that Luton is a creative hub and is empowered with talent and diversity. Both of which were beautifully represented at the Event. The poetry was great, the beatboxing from Ozzie amazing and the food was fantastic.”

Youth Ambassador Aahna Desai said “I had a fantastic experience at the Step Forward Luton creatives event. Where I enjoyed the perfect blend of learning and entertainment. Meeting the team enhanced my teamwork skills and taught me the value of collaboration. The event also improved my networking abilities through engaging interactions with professionals. I enjoyed the high quality entertainment particularly the engaging videos and Forever memorable singing. The opportunity to learn photography techniques was invaluable, and seeing creativity on such a large scale was inspiring. Additionally hearing from role models was motivating and the amazing food added to the overall experience

Mahnoor Usman said “ As someone who very much enjoys painting and art I was delighted to share my own painting at the event as well as admire the pieces of others who are also inspired by Luton. I loved being able to work as part of the team to perform such an amazing powerful group poem in front of an amazing audience. The whole atmosphere was so welcoming and exciting, The event left me truly inspired and I was able to learn more about Luton”

Teresa Bennett said “I found the weekend to be an excellent way to give back to the community and share what Luton means to others, more importantly I had the opportunity to work alongside talented aspiring individuals which I thoroughly enjoyed. This wouldn't have happened without the event hosted by Att10tive “

Sara Mohyuddin said “The Step Forward Luton creatives event which included the MyLuton videos was a wonderful experience which I am so grateful to have been a part of. I had the opportunity to learn and develop new skills such as photography and working together as part of a large team. In addition to acquiring news skills I had the opportunity to appreciate the beauty and uniqueness of Luton through amazing art and videos. Each video and piece of art represented something unique and special about Luton and gave me a deeper understanding of my home town. I was also fortunate to get to know my new team at Att10tive which was truly incredible, I learned about the close and supportive relationships that everyone has with each other. I am generally thankful for the opportunity to contribute to this event and have acquired a deep appreciation of Luton

Manveer Singh said “ For me there were a lot of things I liked, the eleven videos were all unique in their own way, also preparing the poetry and trying to have fun with it. It was great to have such an incredible time”

Julita said “I enjoyed the event for more than a few reasons. The musical performance by Forever, the art showcase, the poetry, the beatboxing quiz and in particular the MyLuton videos that people put so much hard work into. The video panel made up of Phil Dickson Earl Jasbir Nangla and Victoria Hayford Networking over the artwork was a great opportunity for me to catch up with friends as well as meet new people making new connections. whilst admiring Luton’s creativity. Overall I had such an amazing time.

One of the video makers, Victoria Hayford, said “ I really enjoyed the event. I met some wonderful people and made new connections. I absolutely loved the work on display and the films everyone made. Revealing their love and passion for their home-town,

Councillor Zanib Raja said “It was a great pleasure to be invited by my Friend Montell to celebrate Luton’s creativity at the Chalk Hills Academy. The event and exhibition featured diverse artwork by local artists capturing the essence and spirit of our town. This gave me the opportunity of engaging with my community whilst supporting and appreciating the art and film-making. I was truly impressed with all the talent on show here and we have in Luton. The exhibition showcased this incredibly. I felt really proud that we have such talented and gifted and brilliant individuals in our town. The project not only allowed the contributors to express their own artistic talents but also to celebrate the beauty, diversity and vibrancy of Luton, challenging any negative perceptions and fostering a sense of pride within the community, aiming to highlight the vibrant spirit of Luton through creative expressions.

The events project manager, 19 year old Ruth Moniobo said “The event was an incredible success and a true celebration of our town's artistic talent and rich history. As the project manager I was thrilled to see the creative artwork showcasing Luton from our renowned hat making history and iconic Vauxhall cars to our bustling airport. Bringing this event to life took a lot of teamwork and collaboration, working with artists coordinated with community members and schools to ensure everything was perfectly in place. It was a great opportunity to network with so many talented people and see the community come together.

Montell Neufville Managing Director of Att10tive and who is also the vice chair of Step Forward Luton said “This was the result of months of hard work from the whole project team led by Ruth Moniobo. It wouldn't have been possible without our sponsors for MyLuton; who are Near Neighbours and also for Step Forward Luton Creatives ‘The Connelly Foundation’