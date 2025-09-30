Luton’s Hat District was lit up with live music, DJs and delicious food over the weekend

The day began with local talent Niv Hammond, host on Luton Urban Radio and We Are One Jazz, who set the tone with a jazz and broken beats DJ set, joined by a saxophonist and drummer from Praxis Entertainment.

As kick-off at Kenilworth Road approached, the atmosphere on Bute Street became electric. Vocalist Lifford seized the moment with a set of feel-good anthems, including Artful Dodger’s hit Please Don’t Turn Me On, for which he sang the original vocals.

Backed by DJ Funksy, a saxophonist and a violinist, Lifford frequently stepped down into the crowd, connecting directly with fans.

Next up was Natalie Good, who joined Lifford for a duet before delivering her own set of UK house and club classics. A crowd favourite, she particularly captivated younger audience members who gathered at the barrier to see her glittering outfit sparkle under the stage lights.

The energy continued with Oldskool Group DJs Lazy P, Exempt and Carliz, who blended house, garage and drum and bass as festival-goers enjoyed food from Ramsay’s Wings n Tings. Natalie Good later returned to the stage for another lively singalong session, with the crowd enthusiastically dancing and singing in unison.

To build anticipation for the headliner, DJ Funksy took to the decks once again – this time inviting a young audience member on stage to showcase her vocal talents, earning cheers from the delighted crowd.

As the sun set and football fans poured in from Luton Town’s home win, anticipation peaked for the main act, Shola Ama. The R&B, soul and garage star had the audience on their feet from the first note, performing her classic hits including You Might Need Somebody, before stepping down to take photos and mingle with fans.

By now, the Hat District was alive with lights, music and dancing. DJ Funksy and Praxis Entertainment’s instrumentalists kept the atmosphere buzzing, ensuring the energy never dipped. The final act, Dhols Royce, who performed at this year’s Desi Fest, closed the night with a South Asian twist on popular tracks. Their three-drummer performance celebrated both rhythm and diversity, leaving the crowd on a high.

Paul Hammond, ambassador for Step Forward Luton, said: “What a fantastic day for Luton! Beats & Bites was full of music, dancing, amazing food and a brilliant mix of people coming together to celebrate our town’s diversity. The energy on Bute Street was incredible, and it was great to see families, football fans and music lovers all enjoying the same event. It’s clear there’s a real buzz for live music in Luton, and I can’t wait to see more of it in the future.”

Beats & Bites was one of two live music events hosted in Luton this month, alongside Market Hill Live on Friday 12 September. The latter, held in collaboration with The Castle pub, featured local acts Dois Pedres, Kaspar ‘Berry’ Rapkin, Missing the Ferry, The Lime Stones, Blame Caesar and The Class, and proved equally successful.

These events were designed to test the appetite for outdoor live music in Luton – and the resounding turnout shows that the answer is a clear “yes.”

