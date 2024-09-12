Luton's Little Birmingham Farm's Emma Lawrance announces as finalist in National Care Awards

Friends of the Elderly’s Luton Care Home Manager in the running to be Care Home Manager of the Year

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care home run by charity Friends of the Elderly, the care team has been celebrating some very exciting news. Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at the care home has been announced as a finalist in this year’s National Care Awards in The Care Home Manager of the Year category.

Emma, who has worked in the Care Sector since 1996, joined Friends of the Elderly in May 2006 and became the Registered Manager at Little Bramingham Farm in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a real honour to be selected as a finalist in The Care Home Manager of the Year category at The National Care Awards,” said Emma. “They are the Care Industry’s most prestigious awards, and I feel very privileged to be in contention for such an esteemed national award.”

Emma Lawrance, Registered Manager at Little Bramingham Farm - Finalist in NCA 2024.

Emma was nominated by Cheryl Rothschild, Friends of the Elderly’s Care Homes Director.

“Emma is a worthy Finalist in The Care Home Manager of the Year award category,” said Cheryl. “She always goes the extra mile for her residents and team, which is evident, as members of Emma’s team have worked at Little Bramingham Farm for over 20 years.

“Emma carefully selected her team to not only ensure they offer the best quality of care to the residents and maintain the high level of person-centred bespoke care, but to also keep Little Bramingham Farm’s Outstanding CQC rating, and make sure that the home is a happy place to live and work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emma always has her residents’ best interests, health and wellbeing at the forefront of everything she does. For example, recently, Emma had a new resident, Peter Readhead, who came to the care home for a respite break, but he wasn’t sure if he liked it or not.

Friends of the Elderly's Emma Lawrance, Registered Manager at Luton-based Little Bramingham Farm.

"As he didn’t have any family to support him, Emma took him to other homes to see if he preferred them. Whilst out, Emma asked him what he fancied as a treat to eat or drink and he said he would love a McDonalds.

"Not to let him down, Emma went to the drive through as requested and got his favourite takeaway and now, the respite resident is a very happy full-time member of The Little Bramingham Farm family,” added Cheryl.

“That's when I decided Little Bramingham Farm was the home for me,” agreed Peter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma believes that effective communication is key. “I operate a non-hierarchical, flat structure within the care home, and ensure that the team know they are all equal and all bring something unique to Little Bramingham Farm, which is what makes the care home outstanding."

All of Emma’s team know that she is always there to listen to their ideas and support them. With her empathic and compassionate nature, Emma has created a work family at the care home, and everyone at all levels at Little Bramingham Farm, feel part of that family.

Emma likes to build and nurture friendships with all the relatives’ families so they know she is always there for them.

“When a new resident arrives, my welcome is always the same,” added Emma. “Please always tell me if there is something you’re worried about and we will try and sort it out for you because you are trying to get to know us and vice versa. We won’t think you’re complaining, we just want to get it right for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using the wide experience and skill sets within her team, Emma involves the right team members in the Care Planning stage to ensure each resident receives the best, bespoke quality of care to meet their needs.

“We create individual, person-focused care plans for each resident which are regularly reviewed and updated,” Emma continued.

“By taking time to talk and get to know each resident, chat about their interests and hobbies, helps us to tailor the daily activities to make sure each resident can take part in what they want, when they want and have as much freedom, independence and choice as possible.”

Emma’s role is not just limited to inside the care home, she has also built strong relationships with local community organisations and individuals, all of whom bring physical, mental and wellbeing benefits to the residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of our community relationships is with YAWN Life, a Community Interest Company (CIC) for sociable young at heart adults who have learning disabilities,” added Emma.

“Members of YAWN Life visit Little Bramingham Farm every Tuesday to help with the upkeep of the care home’s gardens. The residents make sure they are in the garden to chat with the YAWN team, as they love to reminisce about their own gardening exploits and offer gardening tips.”

Knowing the residents’ love of animals, Emma worked with Little Bramingham Farm’s Activities Coordinator, Karen Charity, to arrange weekly visits with Winnie the Pooch, a Pets As Therapy dog. “

All the residents look forward to Winnie’s weekly visits and love playing catch, hide the treat and taking walks around the care home’s gardens,” said Emma. “Nobody misses out, as for those residents who are unable to join in the group visit, Winnie makes trips to see everyone in their rooms too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about Emma, Karen added: “Throughout my time working with Emma, she has possessed a unique blend of strong leadership skills and a compassionate approach to management, which is reflected in our Outstanding rating from the CQC. She demonstrates a great work ethic and a genuine concern for the wellbeing of the residents and her team. Emma truly is an exceptional manager.”

Simon Tweed, the son of a resident at Little Bramingham Farm continued: “In the late autumn of 2021 after a serious fall and hospitalisation, I urgently needed a safe and caring residential care home for my 85-year-old Mother - so I knocked unannounced on the door of Little Bramingham Farm.

“Emma offered reassurance that if Little Bramingham Farm was right for my Mother then there would be a place for her. Within a month my Mother was a resident and continues to be a resident in a very caring, safe and stimulating environment.”

The 26th National Care Awards take place on November 29 at London’s ExCel’s Platinum Suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very excited to be part of this flagship event. It will be an important night - not only for me and Friends of the Elderly – but for all the Finalists and the Care Sector as a whole.

“To be able to recognise and honour all those who work so hard throughout the Care Industry, their excellence, their achievements and how they make a positive and meaningful impact on others’ daily lives is extremely special,” added Emma.