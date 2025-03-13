l-r Tahareem Farquhar, Sarah Owen MP, Jasmin Banks Akima Charity director, Charlotte Lockley, Mayor of Luton Cllr Tahmina Saleem, Saj Zafar, Cllr Maria Lovell, Rachel Hopkins MP, Mayor of Houghton Regis Cllr Elaine Cooper

Over one hundred guests including politicians, youth leaders, voluntary and charity leaders, and activists met to celebrate and to commit to the theme of Accelerate Action.

With keynote speaker forensic psychologist and author Saj Zafar who shared her incredible story of human spirit and achievement.

Luton has strong female leadership with two outstanding MPs, a majority of women in the council led Labour group, a female Mayor and neighbouring Madam Mayors in Dunstable Councillor Louise O’Riordan and Houghton Regis Cllr Elaine Cooper both in attendance.

Women lead our voluntary organisations and charities including the Luton Foodbank, Stepping Stones and eQuality Pcn, for each empowered woman there are the disempowered and vulnerable. Last year 7per cent of women and 3 percent of men were subject to domestic abuse. Statistically several of those in the chamber will have suffered domestic abuse last year.

Noelette Hanley and guests with Saj Zafar the keynote speaker.

The Mayor of Luton Cllr Tahmina Saleem said: “Sharing stories empowers others and there is no shame in that, as the crime is not the victims to feel shame about. For many it requires a leap of faith - to flip the switch from victim to agency. It requires courage to help, and no matter how hopeless there is always a way.

There has been progress but also regression thanks to the likes of Andrew Tate who promote misogyny online to young men. We are committed to countering that and its normalisation and to supporting opportunities for women economically.

The World Economic Forum states it will be 2158 before economic gender parity is reached. Change is slow, therefore accelerated action is needed to hold ground and to progress.”

Bav Shah, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire started proceedings with words of support. Co Host Cllr Maria Lovell whose Portfolio covers Women, Equality and Safety highlighted work around greater women’s equality, economic parity, and a call to action with the white ribbon campaign, stating:

“We are ready for you to join us today and invite all your contacts to do so too, collectively we are making a difference.”

She added: “I want to remind anybody experiencing gender-based violence that there is no shame in asking for help. Support is available at luton.gov.uk/domesticabuse along with a button to quickly exit the page if you need to.”

Rachel Hopkins MP shared insights including being mistaken as anyone but an actual MP in the HOP! She outlined how Labour has delivered the Online Safety Bill as well as Raneem's Law, which has seen domestic violence specialists placed in control rooms.

John Tizard PCC sent a message: “Please convey my solidarity… as well as my commitment to tackle misogynistic crime with the same rigour that we pursue terrorism.” His Deputy PCC Cllr Umme Ali, tasked with improving take up of services amongst our diverse communities, spoke of consultation to learn more about community needs. While Cllr Yaqub Hanif articulated the urgency for men to step up as partners in the white ribbon campaign.

Participants were invited to reflect on an area within their sphere of influence and to think of one action to progress today, tomorrow and during the week.

Annaiyyah from the Luton Youth Council (LYC) spoke eloquently on Domestic Abuse and why the LYC have made it a priority to address.

Cllr Javeria Hussian Portfolio Holder for Education Employment and Training spoke on economically empowering women, stating the lag in gender pay parity is most marked amongst the marginalised. The best way to improve the lot of women and by extension families is to educate, train and create opportunities for skilled employment. The new Morton house facility offering training to 1.5K people per year is a huge step in that direction.

The penultimate speaker was Luton's Best Awards Most Outstanding Citizen Jutsna Khan from EQuality Pcn. Without mincing words, she spoke of the struggles women of her background and generation have faced, how often women in leadership have created barriers to progress rather than opportunities. In her career it has been male mentors who have encouraged and opened doors to progress. Stating:

“ In my experience behind every great woman is a great man!”

She implored women to see one another as allies and not as a threat.

Saj Zafar a leading UK forensic psychologist, former prison governor, executive coach, and author, ended speeches on a high with astonishing snippets of her story from a Northern Asian girl subject to horrendous racism and bullying to being the youngest and first ever Asian female Muslim Governor of a prison, turning it from the worst to the best in a matter of years.

More networking over the generous meal contributed by Community Interest Luton left participants, moved, motivated inspired and importantly connected!

Fabulous to have the support of men such as the High Sheriff Bav Shah, the DCS Dheeraj Chibber, Rev Trevor Adams and Cllr Yaqub Hanif. All acutely aware of addressing , challenging, and reforming male culture as allies to counter the online rise of misogynistic content and the real-life consequences of that.

The calibre of the event reflected the calibre of participants. The challenges are huge, but our collective potential is greater!