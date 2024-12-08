Luton’s Mr Christmas lights up the night despite stormy weather: A final farewell to a festive era

Saturday night, Luton’s beloved “Mr Christmas,” Anthony O’Toole, hosted his final Christmas light switch-on, marking the end of a cherished 23-year tradition that has illuminated the town and warmed the hearts of its residents.

Despite challenging weather conditions, a spirited crowd gathered to show their support, braving the stormy elements to partake in this special occasion.

At 7:30pm, the countdown began, and with the flick of a switch or two, the thousands of lights burst to life, transforming the house and garden into a winter wonderland. The event attracted families, friends, and loyal supporters who have been part of Anthony's journey, all eager to celebrate the magic of Christmas one last time.

Throughout his 23-year tenure, Anthony has raised over £120,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, turning what began as a small festive display into an iconic community event. His dedication to spreading Christmas cheer has made him a local hero, inspiring countless individuals to support charitable causes during the holiday season.

Open for visits until Christmas Eve

"This final switch-on is bittersweet," Anthony reflected after the event. "It has been a privilege to bring joy to the community while supporting a cause so close to my heart. I’m overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of everyone who has helped us achieve this incredible fundraising milestone over the years."

This year's event was filled with festive music, laughter, and a spectacular light display that left attendees in awe. The Grotto will remain open until Christmas Eve, allowing visitors to experience the magic of Anthony’s creations and make donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, ensuring that his legacy of giving continues.

For those wishing to contribute to Anthony’s fundraising efforts, donations can still be made online at Anthony O'Toole is fundraising for Cystic Fibrosis Trust https://justgiving.com/page/otoole-christmas-lights-2024

As we bid farewell to this festive era, the memories created, and the lives touched will forever remain in the hearts of Lutonians. Thank you, Anthony, for 23 years of light, laughter, and giving.

