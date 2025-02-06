Luton's rich history fuels its ambitious future, says local youth ambassador

Att10tive Youth Ambassador Sara Mohyuddin shares her excitement on how Luton is building on its fascinating blend of history, resilience, and reinvention, to meet the new age with buildings creativity and engagement. Sara, aged 16, has been with att10tive for six months

Sara said: “From its Anglo-Saxon origins to its industrial boom and ongoing regeneration, Luton has consistently evolved while retaining the towns its unique identity.

"Luton's story is truly inspiring," says Sara. "It's a town that respects its past while embracing the future, in particular with the plans of Power Court and The stage, the regeneration of the town will be fantastic for when people like myself are older and we can play an even bigger part in our towns future”

Sara highlights several key periods in Luton's history:

Ancient Beginnings: Founded by the Anglo-Saxons in the 6th century, Luton's name originates from its location by the River Lea. St Mary's Church stands as a testament to this early period.

Industrial Era: Luton's industrial growth, spurred by the arrival of Vauxhall Motors in 1905, significantly shaped the town's economy and identity. While car production ceased in 2002, its impact remains.

Wardown Park Museum: From a residential farmhouse to a military hospital and now a museum, Wardown Park Museum offers a glimpse into Luton's past, housing historical artifacts like the rare Wenlock jug.

Stockwood Discovery Centre: Stockwood Park's history, from the Crawley family's residence to a children's hospital and now a museum, showcases a diverse collection, including the impressive George Mossman collection of horse-drawn vehicles.

Sara is the deputy project leader for an Att10tive art based project supported by Safer Streets and BLCF. This project is to address the issue of Violence against women and girls. It will be showcased at the university. The project is a learning process and has been a real steep learning curve for a 16 year-old.

Looking forward, Luton is embarking on the ambitious £136 million regeneration project, The Stage. This development will bring new homes, a central venue, and community spaces to the town centre, promising to boost the local economy and enhance Luton's urban landscape.

"The Stage project is a game-changer for Luton," Sara added. "It represents our town's commitment to growth and reinvention, ensuring a vibrant future for generations to come."

Power Court overview

Sara concludes, "Luton's journey, from its medieval roots to its industrial success and ongoing transformation, demonstrates its rightful place on the map. It’s a town that honours its past while actively shaping a dynamic and forward-looking future."