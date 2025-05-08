Maggie returns: London Luton Airport recreates historic photo

London Luton Airport (LLA) and Cadets from the 10F Luton Squadron Air Training Corps (ATC) have celebrated VE Day by welcoming a classic Miles Magister aircraft to the airport.

The two-seat Miles Magister, a key training aircraft for the Royal Air Force during the 1930s and 1940s, flew into LLA from nearby Shuttleworth Aerodrome.

The arrival of the Miles Magister, affectionally known as the ‘Maggie’, provided an opportunity to recreate a memorable photograph from the airport’s past*, depicting local ATC Cadets alongside the aircraft at LLA, a Royal Air Force base during the Second World War.

Neil Thompson, Chief Operations Officer at London Luton Airport, commented: “The original image of the Miles Magister at LLA captured an important period in the airport’s rich history and it was a pleasure to welcome the Cadets from 10F Luton Squadron to recreate such a magical moment. LLA has been on quite a journey since the photo was taken, from opening as a small airfield in 1938 to its position as a thriving airport, welcoming millions of passengers each year.

"We are extremely proud of the airport’s past and it was an honour to have this opportunity to pay tribute to the Second World War generation in this way.”

The plane was flown to the airport by Scott Butler, an easyJet pilot based at LLA, and a volunteer pilot at Shuttleworth.

Scott commented: “The opportunity to fly the Miles Magister from Shuttleworth to London Luton Airport was simply too good to miss. I started my flying as an Air Cadet before serving in the Royal Air Force, so flying the Maggie has many links for me. The Cadets were a pleasure to meet and we were thrilled that they were all as enthusiastic about the aircraft as their predecessors from all those years ago.”

Charlemagne Kirk, one of the visiting Cadets, added: “We all feel immensely privileged to have been invited to get a close look at a working Miles Magister and for the opportunity to come together with London Luton Airport and Shuttleworth to recreate such an important moment from 10F Luton Squadron history.”

VE Day will also see 1940s vocal harmony trio, The Femmes, entertaining passengers at LLA with their vintage repertoire that includes songs from artists such as Vera Lynn and The Andrews Sisters.

The Miles Magister will be on display at the Shuttleworth Military Air Show on May 31.

Pilot Scott Baxter and cadets from 10F Luton Squadron Air Training Corps

Cadets from the 10F Luton Squadron Air Training Corps line up with pilot Scott Baxter and LLA Chaplain, Liz Hughes, who is also the Padre for the squadron.

The original photo taken at London Luton Airport in the 1940s.

Pilot Scott Baxter, a volunteer at Shuttleworth, flew the plane in to London Luton Airport, where he is also based as an easyJet pilot.