Marston Moretaine care home celebrates three years of community and care with spectacular anniversary event

HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home, in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, marked its third-year anniversary on Wednesday, April 23, with a vibrant celebration that brought together residents, families, colleagues, and the local community.

The event was a joyful testament to the home’s commitment to creating a warm, welcoming environment and its deep-rooted connection to the community.

The day was filled with festivities, starting with guided tours led by the dedicated management team, who showcased the home’s exceptional facilities and shared their vision for person-centred care.

Residents enjoying a performance

Guests were treated to an unforgettable performance by the talented Donna Samuels, whose music had everyone tapping their feet and singing along.

The culinary team at Blakelands Lodge provided an array of delicious canapés, refreshing fizz, and an abundance of delectable cakes that delighted all in attendance.

James Eeles-Feeney, HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home Manager, expressed his gratitude and pride:

“It was truly special to see our residents, their families, and our incredible staff come together to celebrate Blakelands Lodge’s third anniversary.

Blakelands Lodge colleagues celebrating

“Our home is a beacon of warmth and inclusivity, and we’re thrilled to be part of the Marston Moretaine community. Here’s to the next three years and beyond!”

The event highlighted the strong bonds formed at Blakelands Lodge, with heartfelt moments shared among attendees. The care home extends a heartfelt thank you to all who joined in the celebration, including residents, their loved ones, and the supportive local community.