Marston Moretaine care home residents enjoy MP visit

Residents at Blakelands Lodge Care Home, a residential and dementia care home in Marston Moretaine, were delighted to welcome Member of Parliament (MP) for Mid Bedfordshire, Blake Stephenson.

Blakelands Lodge greeted their local MP on Friday, December 13. The MP for Mid Bedfordshire was given a guided tour of the home by James Eeles-Feeney, Blakelands Lodge Home Manager.

During his visit, Mr Stephenson had an in-depth chat with Mr Eeles-Feeney about the home and some challenges the care sector is currently facing. Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting Mr Stephenson and spoke to him about what life is like at Blakelands Lodge Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Marston Moretaine community.

Blake Stephenson, MP for Mid Bedfordshire, with James Eeles-Feeney, Blakelands Lodge Home Manager

The MP enjoyed a tour round the residential and nursing care home, including the lounge, ensuite bedrooms and sensory landscaped gardens. With 66 ensuite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Blakelands Lodge is welcoming new residents for short- and long-term placements with a unique all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to residents and their families.

Blake Stephenson, MP for Mid Bedfordshire, stated: “It was lovely to visit Blakelands Lodge Care Home and meet some of the residents and the teams. Getting out into the community and meeting local people is such an important part of my role as your local Member of Parliament so visits like this are just fantastic.”

James Eeles-Feeney, Home Manager at Blakelands Lodge Care Home, said: “It was great to meet Mr Stephenson and introduce him to our home and some of our wonderful residents and staff. It is great for us to engage with a local member of parliament and our residents enjoyed it immensely.”

Hazel, resident at Blakelands Lodge Care Home, commented: “Mr Stephenson was very charming. It was nice of him to come along to our home to meet us all.”