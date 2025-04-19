May the joy, hope, and blessings of Easter be upon everyone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Death is conquered with the resurrection of Jesus – Christians worldwide remember and proclaim this message at Easter celebrations. Easter is preceded by Good Friday when Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified and died on the cross, but at Easter, the empty tomb of the resurrected Jesus becomes the symbol and sign of life, hope, and love for all, reminding of the eternal hope that death does not have the last word on human destiny.

Besides fasting, praying, and contemplating on the Stations of the Cross, Christians join together in Walks of Witness and street processions. In Luton, these were held in the Town Centre, Stopsley, Limbury, Leagrave and Bury Park & Beech Hill areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People stopped outside different Churches and shared Scripture readings, meditations, and prayers. Remembering the injustices meted out to Jesus by powerful people like Pilate and Herod, Christians reflected on our political world, which seems no different today, as we see so much pain, suffering, and death all around us. And all of it seems to be based on people like Pilate and Herod wanting their own way, to gain power, control and supremacy. It is important that we self-introspect and eliminate such traits from our lives, and we stand up for justice and flourishing of all in our world.

Christians from diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds join the Good Friday Walk of Witness organised by the Bury Park Beech Hill Council of Churches. Similar processions were also held in the Town Centre, Stopsley, Limbury, and Leagrave.

In his Easter Message, Superintendent Minister of the Methodist Church South Bedfordshire Circuit, Rev Patrick Gbanie Kandeh said, “Easter is the cornerstone of our Christian faith, a time when we reflect on the ultimate sacrifice and glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is a powerful reminder that even in the darkest of times, light prevails, and that death does not have the final word. The empty tomb signifies not just an end, but a magnificent new beginning, offering us the promise of eternal life and the boundless love of God.”

“I fervently pray that in this year’s Easter Season, may we all learn to embrace hope, extend love and compassion, and promote understanding and unity within our families, neighbourhoods, and the wider community.”

“Easter is a season of rebirth. May we take this opportunity to reflect on our own lives and faith, seeking personal growth, forgiveness, and a renewed commitment to living according to the values of love, peace, and justice.”