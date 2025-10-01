Mayor "cuts" the ribbon at official opening of Luton Post Office and Store at new location
Luton Post Office is at Unit 27, Luton Point, Luton, LU1 2TD, very close to WHSmith store where the branch had been based before that store closed in April.
Experienced postmistress, Smita Verma, re-opened the Post Office at the end of July to restore Post Office services to Luton as soon as possible. There are many familiar faces who worked at the former Luton Post Office.
Smita’s attention then turned to adding the retail side of the store with stationery, gifts, cards and photo services including a photo booth and printing services.
Now that the work is complete The Mayor of Luton, Cllr Amy Nicholls, made an official visit to Luton Post Office and its well-stocked, new-look, store, which is a big boost to the town as residents, businesses and shoppers really missed it when then there was no branch in the shopping centre.
Luton Post Office is one of the first branches in the country using new colours and format for a new look and feel for today’s modern world. There is more internal signage which informs customers of the three key services we perform: Banking, Mails and Travel.
Opening hours are Monday - Saturday: 9am – 6pm; Sunday: 11am – 4pm, providing 59 hours of Post Office service a week. The later closing than before making it more convenient for customers to visit.
The very experienced postmaster has run a busy mains branch in Stanstead Road, Hoddesdon, since 2016, so she is very knowledgeable about all the products and services. The Post Office offers the same wide range of Post Office services as before.
Luton Postmistress, Smita Verma, said: “People are thrilled that the Post Office is open in this shopping centre again. I’ve employed eight local people. I’m really glad that the whole store is fully ready for the busy Christmas period. I’m very pleased with the location, layout and look of the premises and my range of stock. We may also add Costa Coffee.
“People really missed the Post Office for sending and collecting parcels, including DPD buy in branch, drop offs and collections. With more bank closures it’s also a very useful place for people to do their personal and business banking, and bill payments.
“There’s also a full range of travel currencies on demand and people can check their passports renewed, checked and sent from here and we have a photo booth. Customers can also renew their driving licence photocard and vehicle tax and there are ID verification services and Western Union international money transfers.”
The new premises have a wide door with level access at the entrance. Internally, there is a hearing loop and sufficient space for a wheelchair to reach the Post Office serving points.
Post Office Area Change Manager, Zoe Hall, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are delighted to have restored a branch to the town’s busy shopping centre and with the benefit of longer opening hours than before.”