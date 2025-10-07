Mayor 'cuts' the ribbon at official opening of Luton Post Office & Store at new location and with daily opening

The Mayor of Luton, Cllr Amy Nicholls, ‘cut the ribbon’ on 30th September to mark the official opening of Luton Post Office. This has restored Post Office service to the town centre in Luton Point, along with retail including stationery, gifts, cards and photo services.

Luton Post Office is at Unit 27, Luton Point, Luton, LU1 2TD, close to its former location which closed in April.

Experienced postmistress, Smita Verma, re-opened the Post Office at the end of July to restore Post Office services to Luton town centre as soon as possible. There are many familiar faces who worked at the former Luton Post Office.

Smita’s attention then turned to the additional retail offer for the store with stationery, gifts, cards and photo services including a photo booth and printing services.

Now that the work is complete The Mayor of Luton, Cllr Amy Nicholls, made an official visit to Luton Post Office and its well-stocked, new-look store.

Mayor, Cllr Amy Nicholls, said: “I am delighted to have performed the official opening of Luton Post Office. I really want to congratulate postmistress Smita Verma on re-opening the branch – it is a big boost to the town.

“A branch in this shopping centre was sorely missed by residents, businesses and shoppers during the gap before the new branch was ready to open. It looks great – modern, light and airy and with a lovely range of goods on the retail side too.”

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday: 9am – 6pm; Sunday: 11am – 4pm, providing 59 hours of Post Office service a week. This later closing time means more convenience for customers.

The very experienced postmistress has run a busy mains branch in Stanstead Road, Hoddesdon, since 2016, so she is very knowledgeable about all the products and services. The Post Office offers the same wide range of Post Office services as previously.

Luton postmistress, Smita Verma, said: “People are thrilled that the Post Office is open in this shopping centre again. I’ve employed eight local people. I’m really glad that the whole store is fully ready for the busy Christmas period. I’m very pleased with the location, layout and look of the premises and my range of stock.

“People really missed the Post Office for sending and collecting parcels, including DPD buy in branch, drop offs and collections. With more bank closures it’s also a very useful place for people to do their personal and business banking, and bill payments.

“There’s also a full range of travel currencies on demand and people can get their passports renewed, checked and sent from here and we have a photo booth. Customers can also renew their driving licence photocard and vehicle tax and there are ID verification services and Western Union international money transfers.”

The new premises have a wide door with level access at the entrance. Internally, there is a hearing loop and sufficient space for a wheelchair from the entrance to the Post Office serving points.

Post Office Area Change Manager, Zoe Hall, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are delighted to have restored a branch to the town’s busy shopping centre and with the benefit of longer opening hours than before.”