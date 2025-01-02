MBE for local NHS Chief Operating Officer

Headshot of Edwin Ndlovu, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive at ELFT

Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive at the East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), Edwin Ndlovu, has been awarded an MBE in the 2025 New Year Honours List for his services to the NHS and to Nursing.

Edwin, a qualified mental health nurse, has held a range of nursing and leadership roles across diverse clinical and operational settings in mental health and community health services. He has been humbled by this recognition. He said, “This honour is not just mine; it is a reflection of the outstanding work of countless professionals across ELFT and the wider NHS, who consistently demonstrate the values of care, respect, and inclusivity in their work.”

“I am deeply grateful to the many service users I have had the privilege of supporting throughout my career. Their resilience and trust have not only allowed me to make a meaningful impact on their lives, but they have also profoundly shaped my own journey in nursing, healthcare and in my personal life.”

ELFT provides mental health services, community services, primary and specialist health care in Bedfordshire as well as in London.

CEO Lorraine Sunduza OBE said, "I am so proud that the exceptional leadership and professionalism that Edwin exemplifies has been recognised by the King's New Year's Honours list. We are fortunate to have colleagues of this calibre here in ELFT. They are inspirational. Congratulations."

Eileen Taylor, ELFT's Chair, said, "Warmest congratulations to Edwin (and Rebecca) who role model compassion, humility and keep the communities we serve at the heart of all he does."