Mediazoo turns Luton red and green in campaign against abuse

Mediazoo, a creative agency known for driving transformation through powerful storytelling, has launched a month-long campaign in Luton to raise red flags on abuse and coercive control.

Called “Raising Red, Flying Green,” the campaign aims to challenge the everyday, normalised behaviours that excuse abuse, using red flags to identify harmful attitudes and green flags to promote healthy ones.

The campaign launched at Luton Town Hall, where MPs Rachel Hopkins and Sarah Owen joined the community to stencil red and green flags in support and raise awareness.

It also rolled out across bus ads, digital screens, posters and clean graffiti. As well as being supported by a launch film that shares personal stories exposing coercive and controlling behaviour in Luton.

Delivered in partnership with Luton Council and Luton Women’s Aid, the campaign is designed to spark vital conversations in groups most at risk:

Young women (14-24) who experience the highest rates of domestic abuse but often lack awareness of coercive control.

Older women (60+) whose experiences are often hidden, with abuse beginning or worsening in later life.

Women in faith-based communities who may face additional barriers to speaking up such as stigma, shame and rejection.

Jodi Summer Williams, Creative Director at Mediazoo and lead of the campaign, said: “Behaviour change is never easy to achieve but we're hoping to do the seemingly impossible with this campaign and really shift the dial. It was important to have a two-pronged approach with the campaign, both raising awareness of abuse with the red flags and signposting support or reframing with the green.

“The creative shows abuse hides in plain sight, in controlling words, silent fear, and chipped-away confidence. What we’ve launched in Luton is a UK first, it’s bold, direct and impossible to ignore. It doesn’t tiptoe or soften the truth, it shows abuse for what it is and dares people to see it. This isn’t just a local campaign. It’s a line in the sand. And now, the rest of the country needs to catch up”

Mediazoo leverages storytelling, behavioural science and established methodology to pioneer innovative approaches that drive behavioural change, to foster safer, more respectful communities.

Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, said: “Domestic abuse devastates lives, shattering the safety, health and wellbeing of victims and families. Too often, people don’t recognise that what they’re experiencing is abuse until it’s too late.

“This campaign is about helping our community to spot the ‘red flags’ - signs of controlling or harmful behaviour and giving people the confidence to speak up, seek help, and recognise what a loving, respectful relationship should look like.”

Gaby Price, CEO at Women’s Aid Luton said: “If this campaign helps just one person feel seen, heard, or safe enough to reach out, that’s enough. But we hope it does far more. ‘Raising Red, Flying Green’ is about showcasing survivors they’re not alone, and that Luton stands with them.”

It follows the one-year anniversary of the domestic violence tragedy that claimed the lives of Juliana Prosper and her children, Kyle and Giselle, and is set to expand to more cities soon.

A new website, raisingredflyinggreen.co.uk, has also been launched to give residents across Luton access to advice, resources and support.