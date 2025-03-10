Mens Mental Health CIC to launch free mens fitness group

X-4RCE CIC is set to launch a free men’s fitness group starting Sunday, March 30, aimed at improving both physical and mental health.

The 24-week program, led by personal trainer Graeme White, will take place at Raynham Way Community Centre in Luton, running every Sunday from 2pm to 3pm. The group is open to men aged 18 and over. With no long-term commitment, participants can attend as many or as few sessions as they need.

All sessions will include free refreshments, including protein bars from Luton-based business Fit N Fresh. A member of the X-4RCE team will also be available to offer additional mental health support.

The fitness initiative has been made possible due to support from the Luton Citizens Fund Grant. The Luton Citizens Fund is a partnership between BLCF and Luton Councils Social Justice Unit, with funding provided by Luton Rising.

X-4RCE CIC has successfully run mental health peer support groups in both Luton and Dunstable for over a year, providing a safe space for men to connect and support one another.

Men interested in taking part can sign up now via the X-4RCE website:https://www.x-4rce.com/pages/bootcamp

The first 10 men to sign up will receive a free goodie bag worth £20, filled with hydration,nutrition, and fitness essentials.

For more information, visit our website or contact us directly.