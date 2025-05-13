Mentoring charity supporting young people 'at risk' announces new CEO

Amanda Batten, CEO, Caudwell Youth

Caudwell Youth is delighted to announce the appointment of Amanda Batten as its new Chief Executive with immediate effect. Founded two years ago by the entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Phones 4u John Caudwell, Caudwell Youth supports young people at risk, particularly those facing mental health challenges, exploitation, involvement with the criminal justice system, or with experience in care.

The charity's primary intervention is through volunteer mentoring, helping young people build resilience and brighter futures. Its current focus is regional, working in the counties of Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire, covering Luton, Milton Keynes and Slough.

Amanda brings a wealth of experience in the charity sector, having served as CEO of Contact, the national charity supporting families with disabled children, for nine years. During her tenure, she significantly expanded the organisation’s reach and impact.

Amanda has been serving as Interim CEO at Caudwell Youth for the past year, providing strategic leadership and driving forward the charity’s mission. Her appointment to the permanent role marks a strong vote of confidence in her leadership as the organisation enters its next phase of growth.

Amanda Batten CEO of Caudwell Youth discusses the benefits of mentoring at risk young people

Amanda Batten said: “I’ve been struck by the passion of the entire Caudwell Youth team and how our youth-led service really does change lives. I’m ambitious for the future. The charity has grown quickly in just two years, and I’m looking forward to working with young people, colleagues and supporters to scale up the difference we make.”

Debbie Denyer, Chair of Trustees, Caudwell Youth, commented: “We’re absolutely delighted that Amanda has accepted the permanent CEO position. This is a fantastic outcome for the charity. We’re confident that Amanda’s skills and experience provide supportive, young people led, forward thinking leadership for Caudwell Youth. The Board of Trustees are excited about this next stage of the journey.”

John Caudwell, Founder of Caudwell Youth, said: “Amanda has shown outstanding leadership during her time as Interim CEO. Her track record of growing impactful charities, and her deep understanding of the challenges facing vulnerable young people make her the ideal choice to lead Caudwell Youth into its next phase. We are delighted to confirm her appointment as Chief Executive and have her guiding our work to change the lives of hundreds of young people across the UK.”