MERKUR Casino supports Luton Jets basketball to reach new heights with donation

Leading gaming company MERKUR has donated £2,820 as part of its MERKUR Community programme to support Luton Jets, a basketball and football organisation that supports over forty children from deprived areas, ensuring safety and engagement in an organised league.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding will be essential to support Luton Jets in renting hall space and purchasing equipment to continue its mission.

Luton Jets, based in the South-East, offers children aged between 11 and 18 the chance to compete in a structured league, access qualified coaching and enhance their talents. Its mission is to create equal opportunities and an inclusive environment in which deprived communities of the Luton area can come together and partake in team sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MERKUR’s donation of £2,820 will enable Luton Jets to participate in the Bedfordshire Basketball Association League and purchase performance standard basketballs, footballs, and basketball dummies for training.

Luton Jets coach

Malik Griffith-Johnson, founder of Luton Jets, said: "We are very thankful for MERKUR’s donation, which will greatly improve our classes and continue our mission to steer young people away from potential gang involvement. The funding has enabled us to elevate our basketball programme and helped us enter our under 14 and under 16 boys team to join a league and pay for facilities. It’s really helped the young people associated with our club to reach new heights and a number of them are now in a basketball academy.”

This contribution is part of MERKUR Community, a programme launched in January 2024, dedicated to supporting non-for-profit organisations, clubs, and events in areas where the company operates.

The programme reflects MERKUR’s commitment to social responsibility and community engagement, working closely with local groups to identify areas where they can make a positive impact on the lives of local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its launch, the MERKUR Community, funded by MERKUR and voluntary donations from customers, has donated £155,886.45 to 73 different causes nationwide.

Luton Jets Basketball Team

Commenting on the donation, Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of MERKUR Casino UK, said: “We are delighted to support Luton Jets with this contribution, supporting the growth and development of young individuals to excel in sport.

“This inspirational organisation greatly aligns with our values of social responsibility and building communities. Through MERKUR Community, we aim to create meaningful partnerships with organisations that make a real difference. The work that Malik has done to create this inclusive organisation is vital to reducing anti-social behaviour and issues associated with living in deprived areas, which is worryingly on the rise - particularly in the South-East. It’s fantastic to see that some of the players are now taking their basketball dreams further. Hopefully we will see some of them representing at a higher level one day."