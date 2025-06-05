Michelle Crook appointed as Judge for SME National Business Awards 2025

Michelle Crook, Founder and Director of Reactiv8 the Nation and Iamgr8 Academy, who was a celebrated entrepreneur and winner of the prestigious Business Person of the Year award at the SME Awards 2024, has been officially selected as a judge for the upcoming SME National Business Awards 2025 finals.

This prestigious appointment follows Michelle’s remarkable achievement in 2024, where she was honoured with the Gold Award for Business Person of the Year at the SME National Business Awards held at Wembley, London.

Her leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and unwavering commitment to community development through Reactiv8 the Nation have earned her national recognition and admiration.

Michelle’s journey is a testament to resilience and purpose-driven entrepreneurship. Under her guidance, Reactiv8 the Nation has launched transformative initiatives that empower individuals and businesses alike, fostering sustainable growth and well-being across Bedfordshire and beyond.

In a further testament to her continued impact, Michelle has once again been nominated for Business Person of the Year in 2025, reinforcing her status as a leading figure in the UK’s SME landscape.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be invited to judge this year’s national finals,” said Michelle. “Having experienced the journey as a nominee and winner, I understand the dedication and passion it takes to stand out. I look forward to celebrating the incredible talent and innovation within the UK’s SME community.”

The SME National Business Awards 2025 will bring together the country’s most ambitious and dynamic business minds, and Michelle’s dual role, as both a judge and nominee, serves as a testament to her ongoing impact in the industry.

For more information about Michelle Crook and her work, visit reactiv8.org.uk or iamgr8.co.uk.