MINISO celebrates successful opening weeks at Luton Point

Luton Point is thrilled to celebrate the successful opening of its newest store, innovative lifestyle brand MINISO.

Since opening its doors on Friday 20th June, the vibrant new store has attracted huge numbers of visitors, offering an exciting mix of MINISO’s most loved and trending collectibles. The grand opening saw shoppers arrive in their hundreds to queue to be one of the first to enjoy the store, with the queue stretching through the centre and then down George Street.

The entertainment on the day provided an electric atmosphere, with drummers building the excitement for the ribbon cutting ceremony, and goodie bags handed out to the first 200 customers spending over £5 in-store.

Since its opening, customers have continued to enjoy discovering the ever-popular Vinyl Plush Blind Boxes, fan-favourite Sanrio characters (including Hello Kitty, Kuromi, My Melody and more) alongside the latest arrivals inspired by Disney’s Stitch, Minecraft and Harry Potter.

In addition to its collectibles, the store has proven a hit with locals for its extensive range of affordable own brand items, spanning everyday essentials, beauty products, homeware, snacks and more.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “MINISO has brought a real buzz to the centre and the response from our shoppers over the past few weeks has been fantastic. From the vibrant product ranges to the engaging opening celebrations, it’s clear that MINISO is already becoming a much-loved addition to our retail offer, and we encourage those who have not yet paid the store a visit to drop by and see it for themselves!”

Alongside MINISO, Luton Point is proud to boast an array of High Street retailers and local independent stores, accompanied by a wide range of eateries for a great shopping experience from the convenience of Luton town centre.

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.