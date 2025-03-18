More foster carers from diverse backgrounds needed as Council has over 300 children in care
Luton is a culturally diverse town, and our children and young people come from a variety of cultures, backgrounds and religions.
When children live with fostering families, we want them to feel at home, loved and that they belong. Our Luton children need foster families who will provide love and stability, including promoting their religion, culture and language. Through achieving this we are investing in Luton’s future as our children become successful adults that will contribute to Luton’s sustainable future.
Councillor Umme Ali, portfolio holder for children’s social care, said: “We are currently recruiting more foster carers from diverse ethnic backgrounds. We want our children in foster care to thrive, and it is easier for them to do so when placed with carers that not only understand their culture and background but can help them celebrate it too.
“We have amazing foster carers in Luton, but we need more people (singles, couples, families) from all backgrounds to come forward. Don’t rule yourself out; there are lots of myths about fostering and we would be delighted to talk to you about how you can be a Luton Foster carer.”
To find out more about fostering, contact our friendly team using the details below to ask any questions you might have or attend one of our monthly information events. You don’t need to be ready just yet, our team are happy to help, whatever stage of the journey you are at. We are waiting to support you through every step. Our fostering ambassadors will be ready to tell you about the day-to-day experience and what it’s really like to foster with Luton Council.
Call us on 01582 547633 or click here for more information.