More foster carers from diverse backgrounds needed as Council has over 300 children in care

Luton Council has over 300 children and young people who are looked after. Unfortunately, many of our children live outside of Luton as we don’t have enough fostering families in Luton. We need your help to change this so we can have more foster carers from all backgrounds to offer our local children stable and loving homes.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton is a culturally diverse town, and our children and young people come from a variety of cultures, backgrounds and religions.

When children live with fostering families, we want them to feel at home, loved and that they belong. Our Luton children need foster families who will provide love and stability, including promoting their religion, culture and language. Through achieving this we are investing in Luton’s future as our children become successful adults that will contribute to Luton’s sustainable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Umme Ali, portfolio holder for children’s social care, said: “We are currently recruiting more foster carers from diverse ethnic backgrounds. We want our children in foster care to thrive, and it is easier for them to do so when placed with carers that not only understand their culture and background but can help them celebrate it too.

We need more diverse foster carers

“We have amazing foster carers in Luton, but we need more people (singles, couples, families) from all backgrounds to come forward. Don’t rule yourself out; there are lots of myths about fostering and we would be delighted to talk to you about how you can be a Luton Foster carer.”

To find out more about fostering, contact our friendly team using the details below to ask any questions you might have or attend one of our monthly information events. You don’t need to be ready just yet, our team are happy to help, whatever stage of the journey you are at. We are waiting to support you through every step. Our fostering ambassadors will be ready to tell you about the day-to-day experience and what it’s really like to foster with Luton Council.

Call us on 01582 547633 or click here for more information.