Morning tea to celebrate care home open week at Little Bramingham Farm

Aimi P will serenade guests with a variety of classics on the care home’s attractive grounds outside Susie’s Tea Room

In celebration of this year’s Care Home Open Week (CHOW), charity Friends of the Elderly’s Luton-based residential care home Little Bramingham Farm is hosting a special morning tea party for residents, their families, friends, loved ones and visitors.

Set on the tranquil and beautiful lawn and gardens outside Susie’s Tea Room at the care home, ‘Morning Tea on the Lawn’ will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday 25th June.

Guests will be able to relax outside in the care home’s peaceful setting, whilst enjoying delicious cakes and pastries accompanied by hot and cold beverages from Susie’s Tea Room. They will also be serenaded by one of the care home’s regular performers, Aimi P, who will be performing between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and then again from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Susie's Tea Room at Luton-based Little Bramingham Farm Residential Care Home

Little Bramingham Farm’s Registered Manager, Emma Lawrance will also be on hand to give tours of the care home to visitors, potential residents and respite guests. “Our tours will be a lovely way for us to showcase our wonderful, welcoming facilities, our wide range of spacious, comfortable, accessible and airy our spaces and, of course, our beautiful gardens,” said Emma.

“To mark this year’s Care Home Open Week, our ‘Morning Tea on the Lawn’ and open tours will demonstrate that our residents and respite guests are at the heart of everything we do. Our compassionate and kind care team – who will be on hand to answer any questions - is 100% dedicated to delivering high quality, bespoke and individualised care to each everyone we support, every day.”

The Little Bramingham Farm tours will take in all of the care home’s many areas and visitors will see how spacious, elegant and airy the rooms are - and how cheerful the communal areas are. “Our pretty and comfortable communal spaces are ideal for entertaining loved ones and friends,” continued Emma. “Little Bramingham Farm is set in bright surroundings and our lovely lounge, is definitely a great place to relax, entertain or socialise.”

‘Morning Tea on the Lawn’ and the Little Bramingham Farm care home tours will take place on Tuesday 25th June, starting at 10 a.m. “Everyone at the care home – residents, respite guests and the care team – are looking forward to welcoming existing friends and family, together with new, future friends to our event on 25th June.

Seating Area outside Susie's Tea Room at Little Bramingham Farm

“It is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase our outstanding care home to a wider audience and physically show what a compassionate and caring team we have here. In fact, a resident’s family member recently left us a review saying that she would highly recommend Little Bramingham Farm as we offer the best care. The review also praised what a friendly and welcoming care team we have and how they treat all the residents with respect and dignity – and how nothing is too much trouble for anyone.