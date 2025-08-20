Mortified groom 'does a Ross from Friends'

A mortified groom left guests covering their faces in embarrassment during his vows - when he accidentally called his bride his EX'S NAME.

Andrew Fildes, 51, and Rebecca Fildes, 46, were married in a registry office in Bedfordshire in October 2023 after being together for six years.

The 51-year-old was 'sweating' and 'shaking' at the altar due to nerves before his 'worst nightmare' happened when he called his bride 'Sarah' - his ex-girlfriend of 13 years.

A 'surprised' Rebecca, who shares a middle name with his former partner, quickly corrected him because he didn't even realise his mistake. Luckily the mum-of-three 'just laughed it off' and didn't let it ruin the big day.

46-year-old Rebecca Fildes and 51-year-old Andrew Fildes on their wedding day

Taking to TikTok Rebecca shared video footage of the blunder captioned 'when your new husband calls you his ex-girlfriend's name', which has now gone viral with more than 37,800 views.

The clip shows the couple holding hands as the groom says 'I take you Sarah' - before the bride erupts into laughter. Amused users took to the comments with many comparing the situation to a 'Ross and Rachel moment' from the US sitcom, Friends.

In the infamous episode Ross accidentally says 'Rachel' instead of 'Emily' during his vows leading his new wife to flee. However, other users branded the groom's mistake a 'big red flag'. Despite the awkward mistake the pair still say it was the 'best day of their lives'.

Andrew, a property manager who lives in Harlington, Bedfordshire, said: "It's the worst nightmare saying my ex's name but to be fair it's Rebecca's second name so I got her name all jumbled up when I was talking.

"I was bricking it and I was standing in front of friends and family trying not to say the wrong words. I was just shaking and sweating so I was just trying to get through the ceremony really as I don't like standing up in front of people.

"I wasn't even aware of it when I said it. Rebecca just looked at me and I thought 'what have I said wrong' and she corrected me.

"My brother put his hand on his face and my son shook his head and I thought 'I've clearly got something wrong'.

"It's just one of those things but it's quite a common name. Although it's my ex, we've been separated for 10 years.

"I was glad she saw the funny side. She loves to take the p*** out of me for it and it comes up quite regularly. I don't take it too seriously but it's still embarrassing.

"It's a real-life Ross and Rachel moment. It's a bit frustrating because we talked about that beforehand as a joke because we're both Friends fans. It was still the best day of my life."

Rebecca, a dog walker who lives in Harlington, Bedfordshire, said: "I was surprised he said it. It wasn't ideal for him to say his ex's name. Thankfully I saw the funny side in it and we're still married.

"I just think because he was so nervous he picked up on the Sarah bit of my name. "It was a stand-out memory but I'm not sure it's a stand-out memory you particularly want.

"We've got the kind of relationship where I don't think he did that for any reason other than just making a mistake.

"I just laughed it off and we still laugh about it. I keep saying he owes me a proper wedding now where he gets my name right."

Many users took to the comments to express their amusement. One user said: "Ross and Rachel moment." Another user said: "Ross Geller is that you?" A third user said: "I'd be bringing this up for the next 50 years."

However, other users criticised the groom for his mistake. One user said: "That's awful. I would have been so upset." Another user said: "I would have walked out." A third user said: "I would cancel the wedding that's a big red flag."