Mother and daughter train drivers urge more women to join the railway

Mother and daughter duo Sabrina and Erin Farrell didn’t plan on working together on the railway, but both are enjoying fulfilling careers as train drivers for Thameslink.

Ahead of Mother’s Day (30 March), the pair are encouraging more women to join the world of rail after Erin followed in her mother’s footsteps five years ago.

Sabrina, 47, has worked in rail for 26 years, having joined in 1999 as a member of Luton’s ticket office team. Eager to progress her career, Sabrina successfully applied to be a train driver shortly after joining Thameslink and qualified in 2001.

"Before I joined the railway, I used to work at an estate agents and that was great because I learnt a lot of customer service skills. However, when I went on maternity leave to have Erin, I had some time to reflect on my career and decided I wanted to take it in a new direction. I knew someone who worked for Thameslink and they were very positive about working in rail, so when I saw an advert in my local newspaper for a role at Luton ticket office, I went for it and haven’t looked back since!

“I enjoyed working at Luton ticket office because I saw new people every day and got a lot of satisfaction out of helping customers. I was also keen to keep pushing my career forward, so when I spotted train driver roles in the company’s job listings, I thought it was a fantastic opportunity to challenge myself by learning a completely new set of skills. At the time, there weren’t as many female drivers on the railway, which made me even more determined to pass my exams. Once I got my driver’s key at the end of the course I was over the moon, and I’ve loved driving with Thameslink so much that I’ve never left!”

As well as meeting her partner on the railway, Sabrina also managed to persuade her daughter to join the industry in 2020. Erin, 28, previously worked at the British Transport Police (BTP) for four years before she joined Thameslink as a Depot Operations Controller in 2020. Inspired by her mother’s longstanding career, Erin also qualified as a train driver in May 2024.

“Working for the police was great experience, especially as it was my first job at just 19-years-old. Although the work was very rewarding, I could see how happy my mum was working as a train driver and she made the industry sound very appealing, so I wanted to try it for myself. Changing careers during Covid-19 was daunting, however I’m glad I took my mum’s advice because I gained vital experience in my Depot Operations Controller role and felt much more confident applying to be a train driver a few years later.

“Learning to be a train driver was not without its challenges and you must be very committed to the role, but after all my hard work I passed last spring. My mum was so proud when I told her the brilliant news and I’m excited to create a long and fulfilling career like hers!”

Sabrina and Erin, who live in Luton, have also shared the benefits of working with your family, as the pair urge more women to consider a career in rail.

Erin said: “Although some people may not like the thought of working with their family, that is certainly not the case with us. We understand the demands of each other’s job and it’s lovely when we pass each other on the network while we’re driving to different destinations. We don’t live in each other’s pockets either, since we’re based at different depots, so I think we’ve got the best of both worlds.

“I hope we can inspire more women to join the railway because, although the industry has traditionally been male-dominated, women are making great strides to close this gap and it’s fantastic we’re part of that movement.”