Moulvibazar District Council-UK (MDC) hosts Multi-Faith Iftar, uniting over 200 guests in a spirit of community and charity

Moulvibazar District Council-UK (MDC) successfully hosted a Multi-Faith Iftar on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, bringing together over 200 guests from diverse backgrounds to break their fast at 6:02 PM.

The event, held in the spirit of unity and compassion, was a testament to MDC’s ongoing commitment to serving the community and promoting interfaith harmony.

The evening began with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Syed Ruaz Ahmed and Moulana, setting a spiritual tone for the gathering.

MDC President Oli Khan MBE welcomes guests

Mdc Executives presenting flowers to mayor of Stevenage Cllr Jim Brown

In his welcome address, Oli Khan MBE, President of MDC, reflected on the organization’s journey since its establishment in 2006. Now in its 19th year, MDC has positively impacted over 100,000 lives through various charitable initiatives. He emphasized the strong presence of over 250,000 Moulvibazari people in the UK and urged everyone to come together to support the underprivileged.

“Our motto is simple—‘No one sleeps hungry during Ramadan.’ It is our duty to help those in need whenever and wherever we can,” he stated.

Distinguished Guests in Attendance

The event was graced by Mayors prominent leaders and community figures,

Guest breaking the fast

• Cllr Jim Brown, Worshipful Mayor of Stevenage

• Cllr Myla Arceno, Immediate Past Mayor of Stevenage

• Cllr Azizul Ambia, Luton Borough Council

• Tipu Rahman, BCA Chief Treasurer

Young student also being encouraged to give flowers to the mayor!!

• Faizul Haque, SVP BCA

• Suruk Miah, SVP

• Malik Uddin, SVP

• Ali Aklak, BCA Community Activist

MDC EC Committee members with multi faith community among with Mayor of Stevenage Cllr Jim Brown, Cllr Myla Arceno and Mdc president Oli Khan MBE

• Shoidul Islam Choudhury, BCA Training Secretary

• Zamzam Rashid, BCA NEC

• Sahed Uddin, CEO, PayTap

• Sabah Bashir, MD, PayTap

• Rubayat Jahan, Famous Singer

• Cllr Tahir Khan, Ex-Mayor of Luton

• Ex-Cllr Iraq Choudhury

Anwar Hussain founder of Arafat News Selim Ahmed former president Dokkin surma Association • Mr. Clayton Bryce

• Mohammed Ali, Accountant

• Atiqul Haque, Solicitor

MDC’s Charitable Impact Over the Years

Founded in 2006 in Luton, MDC has grown into a voluntary, non-profit, and non-political organization dedicated to supporting both the UK and Bangladeshi communities. Some of its notable initiatives include:

Providing rickshaws to struggling families in Moulvibazar

Supporting underprivileged schools with essential aid

Building houses for families affected by natural disasters

Donating thousands of blankets during harsh winters in Moulvibazar

Funding medical costs for individuals with critical illnesses

Assisting NHS staff, care workers, and the homeless during the UK pandemic

Funding multiple charitable initiatives across Bangladesh

One of MDC’s most significant projects is the Ramadan Food Distribution Initiative, which has directly benefited over 100,000 people across the seven thanas of Moulvibazar. This year, MDC is once again committed to distributing thousands of food packs to ensure that no family goes hungry during Ramadan.

Cllr Jim Brown, Worshipful Mayor of Stevenage said As Ramadan continues, MDC remains steadfast in its mission to serve the less fortunate and ensure that no one in need is left behind.

Acknowledgment of Organizers and Contributors

A special appreciation was extended to the dedicated individuals who worked tirelessly to organize the Multi-Faith Iftar, including:

• S.R. Chowdhury Loknu, Secretary General, MDC

• Kamruzzaman Khan, Joint Secretary

• Syed Shamim Islam, Treasurer

• Syed Ruaz Ahmed

• Sahed Qureshi

• Mohammed Ali

• Juber Ahmed

• Lutfur Rahman

• Leemon Mahbub

• Syed Abul Hussain

• Sad Uddin Siddique

• Selim Khan

• Syed Phul Miah

• Rukon Ahmed

• Abdur Rahim

• And many more MDC members

A Call for Continued Support

MDC extends its heartfelt gratitude to all donors and volunteers who have supported the organization over the years.

“None of this would be possible without your generosity, dedication, and commitment,” said Oli Khan MBE.

For more information on how to contribute or volunteer, please contact MDC Secretary S R Choudhury Loknu on 07985 214407