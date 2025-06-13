MP backs Dunstable pedal-power kids

Alex Mayer MP joins BikeAbility training at Lark Rise Academy

Youngsters at Dunstable’s Lark Rise Academy have been learning some “wheely” important skills this National Bike Week.

The pupils were taking part in free Bikeability training, thanks to Government funding. Local MP Alex Mayer visited the school to see first-hand how the children are being schooled in two-wheeled travel opening up a world of freedom, adventure and confidence.

Lark Rise Academy is leading the way on promoting cycling and walking safely to school, having introduced a no-car zone outside the buildings at drop off and pick up times.

The enthusiastic kids were being trained by a Bikeability professional who visits schools all year round to teach top tips.

There are three levels to Bikeability as children move through the gears. To begin with they learn how to maintain their bike and pedal without feeling wobbly on the playground. Next it is onto local roads where it is vital to be aware of your surroundings and understand road sign and signals. As their skill levels increase the pupils move on to responding confidently and safely when a situation changes. After they complete a course everyone is awarded a badge.

Recent YouGov polling shows that 74% of people recognise the importance of professional cycle training for children. But less than 50% of kids receive on-road cycle training by the time they leave primary school. Ms Mayer vowed to work with the council to encourage more schools to take up the offer of free Bikeability courses.

Alex Mayer MP said: “The Bikeability training was professional and fun. This is a really important life skill which matters for the children's safety and their health. Thank you to Lark Rise for inviting me to see pedal power in action.”

This week, in the Government's Spending Review, Central Bedfordshire Council received £12.4 million to improve local transport including to make roads safer for cyclists.

Ms Mayer has contacted the Education Secretary to call for Bikeability training to be made mandatory in all schools.