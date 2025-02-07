MP calls for tougher action to protect children from gambling risks

Local MP Alex Mayer has called for stronger action to protect children and young people from the growing risks of “gambling-like" video games and "gambling-like" content in apps.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her call comes as the Government introduces tough new measures on gambling firms to fund £100 million annually going into research, prevention and treatment of problem gambling.

Ms Mayer warns that there is a "blurred line" between gambling and gambling-like content in mobile and online games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She highlighted research showing how gambling-style content in video games - such as loot boxes - can stop children understanding the risks of online gambling as well as normalise gambling from an early age, increasing the likelihood of addiction in later life.

Alex Mayer MP

Even when no money exchanges hands, children are often presented with roulette wheels and card games to "win" moves on online games.

This follows alarming figures from the Gambling Commission revealing that the number of children with a gambling problem more than doubled in 2024.

She is calling for stricter regulation on this gambling-style content in video games that "mimic" gambling behaviours, as well as tighter controls on gambling adverts specifically targeted at children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Mayer, MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency, said:

“The introduction of this first-ever legally mandated levy on betting firms is an important step in tackling problem gambling. We now need further action to protect children from the harmful effects of gambling-like content in video games and relentless advertising.

"The reality is that gambling content - not just gambling itself - is now part of many children's daily lives. Studies show loot boxes and in-app purchases in mobile games encourage gambling-style behaviours without young people even realising it.

“I have called on the Government to ensure dedicated resources for research, education, and treatment focused on young people. We also need stricter controls on the gambling adverts children see online and that grey area between online gambling and gambling-like gaming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new levy on gambling firms will require companies to contribute towards research, prevention, and treatment of gambling-related harms. Half of the funds raised will go directly to NHS-led support services for people struggling with addiction.

Additionally, new stake limits for online slots have now come into force, with a £5 per spin cap for adults aged 25 and over, and a £2 limit for 18 to 24-year-olds.