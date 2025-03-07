MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard slams ‘menace’ of dangerous off-road bikes in Parliament

A local MP has spoken out in Parliament against reckless off-road bikers, and backed tough new laws to crack down on the chaos.

Speaking in a packed Westminster debate, Alex Mayer MP condemned the “menace” of illegal riders tearing through communities, frightening families, and potentially even putting lives at risk.

“These vehicles tear through parks, speed along pavements and roar through residential areas,” she said. “Many of the riders are balaclava-clad, with a bag slung over their shoulder, and they are checking their mobiles as they go along. This activity is not just antisocial and dangerous; it is clearly linked to drugs.” she went on to argue.

Ms Mayer highlighted the misery these off-road bikes are causing, especially in Dunstable and Houghton Regis, citing reports from constituents of gangs of up to 30 bikers riding dangerously, performing wheelies and riding the wrong way down one-way streets. One resident warned: “Boys playing football were almost run over today. It’s only a matter of time before someone is hurt or killed.”

Alex Mayer MP in Parliament

The MP praised Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard for Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Skytree, which has already seen officers on quad bikes and drones tracking offenders - leading to arrests and bike seizures.

Backing tough new laws to give police stronger powers to seize illegal bikes on the spot, she also called for clarity on pursuit policies, so that more reckless riders are pursued and stopped.

Speaking after the debate, Ms Mayer said: “Many residents tell me they are fed up with off-road bikes tearing through parks and racing through streets. The Crime Bill I will be voting on gives police the powers they need to confiscate dangerous off-road vehicles immediately. People deserve to feel safe in their own communities.”

The Crime and Policing Bill, currently being debated in Parliament, introduces over 50 new crime-fighting measures including tackling nuisance off-road bike riding. Bedfordshire Police’s budget is set to rise to £167 million to strengthen local policing.

Alex Mayer’s full contribution can be read here: https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2025-03-05/debates/C34A8230-9ED6-4022-BE91-1F437ADA2E2E/AntisocialBehaviourAndIllegalBikes.