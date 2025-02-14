MP marks National Apprenticeship Week by backing government overhaul of system

More young people in Luton South and South Bedfordshire will soon have the chance to take on an apprenticeship, owing to the Labour government’s reform of the skills system to unlock opportunity and drive growth.

The first set of apprenticeships statistics under the new Labour government brought welcome news for the Further Education system, seeing an increase in starts, participation and achievements compared to the same period in 2023. In Luton, that meant 1,810 apprentices currently on their course, with 110 having recently completed and 420 beginning their apprenticeship between August-October 2024.

Across Central Bedfordshire, these figures stand at 3,600 apprentices undertaking courses, with 250 completing their apprenticeship and 740 starting in this period.

But Rachel Hopkins MP says the government are not complacent, pointing to the Chancellor’s recent speech pledging to go ‘further and faster’ on growth.

To mark National Apprenticeship Week, Labour is unveiling a range of new measures to slash red tape which has stopped business from taking on more apprentices and led to apprenticeship starts collapsing under the Conservatives.

Labour is set to create shorter 8-month apprenticeships to increase flexibility for business as well as slim down bureaucratic burdens so providers can focus their time on training rather than unnecessary admin.

At the same time, Labour is modernising the apprenticeship experience, creating more courses aligned to the government’s missions and the industries of the future. Through the creation of its new digital app, the government is simplifying apprentices’ journey with a ‘one-stop shop’, bringing tools, resources and support to apprentices’ fingertips.

In a landmark reform, bringing English & Maths in line with other qualifications, Labour will unlock apprenticeships for up to ten thousand more young people, including in Luton South and South Bedfordshire.

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, said:

“I am delighted that this Labour government has recognised the importance of apprenticeships, putting them at the forefront of our agenda.

These reforms will harness the talents of young people in Luton South and South Bedfordshire, removing unnecessary barriers to opportunity and increasing flexibility to fast track the skills we need, whilst driving economic growth.

This will deliver on our Plan for Change and ultimately create good jobs and more money in people’s pockets within our constituency, and across the country.”

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson MP, said:

“Apprenticeships will power this mission-driven government and our Plan for Change.

“The steps we are taking show we are serious about going further and faster in our pursuit of growth, so we can put money in working people’s pockets and raise living standards.

“Labour will harness the talents of young people through ambitious apprenticeship reform to drive growth and unlock opportunity.”