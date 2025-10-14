MP sees pedal power on the school run

Alex Mayer MP

Dunstable children geared up for “Cycle to School Week” by showing off their pedal prowess to local MP Alex Mayer.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surveys show that over 50% of primary and secondary pupils live within one mile of their school. But while most children say they would like to hop on two wheels, only around 2% actually do so.

Bucking the trend are pupils from Hadrian Academy, Dunstable. Youngsters there are taking part in free Bikeability ‘Level 2’ training, thanks to Government funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local MP found out how under the guidance of a Bikeability instructor, they are learning to tackle junctions, use hand signals, and ride confidently around local streets. At the end of the course, each child will receive a Bikeability badge.

Across Central Bedfordshire, more than 3,000 pupils are receiving cycle training this year. But only three quarters of available funding is currently being used. Ms Mayer praised schools like Hadrian Academy for their commitment to cycling but said she wanted even more children to learn this vital life skill.

“It’s brilliant to see pupils gaining the confidence to cycle safely,” said Alex Mayer MP. “I want to work with schools and Central Bedfordshire Council to make sure even more children take part in Bikeability training to boost their skills and independence on two wheels. I’d urge parents with children at schools where the courses aren’t running yet, to call for them. More cycling is really important if we are going to cut carbon emissions, reduce congestion and encourage healthier lifestyles. Plus, it’s about putting fun into the school run.”

Cycle to School Week is taking place from Monday 13 to Friday 17 October.