MP welcomes new clampdown on street works

Alex Mayer MP has welcomed a government move to crack down on street works disruptions, as new measures are introduced to penalise overrunning projects.

Ministers have announced that fines for street works exceeding their schedules - currently capped at £10,000 per weekday - will now apply to weekends and bank holidays to make sure firms complete their work and restore roads on time.

The announcement coincides with a fresh inquiry by Parliament’s Transport Committee, of which Ms Mayer is a key member, into the impact of street works on local communities.

Ms Mayer, who is campaigning to tighten roadwork regulations across the country, has also asked ministers to consider her proposal for utility companies to better coordinate their projects to minimise disruption.

“We’ve all experienced the frustration of sitting in traffic or navigating lengthy detours because roadworks take far longer than they should,” Ms Mayer said. “These tougher penalties are a welcome step towards holding companies accountable, but there’s still more work to do.

"The Transport Committee's ongoing probe will help develop even more practical solutions to ensure that street works are carried out as efficiently as possible.

"I’ll continue pushing for better planning, stronger oversight, and smarter coordination to reduce the impact on local residents and ensure public money is spent wisely.”

Recent figures show that the average motorist lost 61 hours to traffic congestion last year, with streetworks alone costing the economy £4 billion in delays.