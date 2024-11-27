MP welcomes tax on betting companies to tackle 'problem gambling' - calls for action to help children

Local MP Alex Mayer has welcomed a landmark investment plan of £100 million to tackle problem gambling announced today.

Under the plans, a statutory levy will be imposed on gambling operators to fund research, prevention and treatment of gambling harms, with half of funding to directly benefit NHS-led treatment and support.

The Government will also introduce stake limits for online slots of £5 per spin for adults aged 25 and over and £2 per spin for 18 to 24-year-olds.

Ms Mayer wrote to Lisa Nandy MP, the person responsible for gambling regulation in the Government, asking that ministers introduce a levy as soon as possible. Ms Mayer also stated that she wants a proportion of the funds raised to be specifically allocated for research, education and treatment of gambling harms in children.

Alex Mayer MP

This comes after recent figures from the Gambling Commission showed the numbers of children across the UK with a gambling problem has more than doubled in 12 months.

She also reiterated her calls for “tough action” to deal with gambling marketing children see online, including adverts that suggest the possibility of cash rewards in mobile gaming apps.

Alex Mayer, MP in the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency said: “The evidence is clear about the damage problem gambling can cause. That is why this announcement by the Government is so welcome. This is the first-ever legally mandated levy on betting firms which will be vital in supporting research, raising awareness and tackling the stigma around problem gambling.

“One thing I would also like to see is a focus on research, education and treatment of gambling harms in children who are particularly at risk, which is why I wrote to the Secretary of State. We also need tighter controls on the gambling advertising which children stumble upon online.”