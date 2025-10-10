Museums Minister visits Luton after announcing additional funding to support local museums

The Culture Trust, Luton was honoured to welcome Baroness Twycross, Museums Minister, to all three of their Luton museums and venues on Tuesday 8th October. The visit was organised for Fiona Twycross to find out more about how a recent award of £530,528 from the Museum Renewal Fund would be used by the Trust to support their work in connecting communities through culture, increase their resilience and boost income-generating activities.

Wardown House Museum and Gallery and Stockwood Discovery Centre in Luton are civic museums and essential to our local community. We welcome 270,000 visits a year and we deepen engagements through co-creation, activity programmes, partnerships, exhibitions, volunteering, employment and collaborations. Our listed buildings, museums, collections and heritage sites are free to visit ensuring cost is no barrier to culture.

Museums Minister, Baroness Twycross said: "It was great to visit some of the sites run by the Culture Trust in Luton. Luton's Cultural venues are the essence of what makes local museums so important - showcasing the different cultures in their community and sharing the history of Luton with local visitors.”

"The Museum Renewal Fund is supporting the Trust in strengthening community connections across its cultural venues, creating jobs in the creative industries, and fostering a shared sense of community."

Wardown House, Museum and Gallery

Marie Kirbyshaw, Chief Executive of The Culture Trust commented “We are proud to be embedded into the cultural lives of our community and this vital funding shall help underpin the services and support needed in ensuring we remain relevant and of value to those we serve.”

“We would like to thank the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and The Arts Council England for recognising the need for funding museums in the current challenging environment.”

The Culture Trust is a Luton-based independent charity whose mission is to “connect communities through culture”. We do this through Stockwood and Wardown museums, theatres, galleries, creative works spaces and the Hat Factory Arts Centre.