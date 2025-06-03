Music24 marks the service of volunteers with celebratory tea party

Volunteers were treated to afternoon tea.

Local community music charity, Music24, proudly hosted a Volunteers’ Tea Party in celebration of Volunteers Week 2025. The event was held to honour the dedication and invaluable contributions of Music24’s volunteers, whose support makes it possible to bring joy and the therapeutic power of music to adults in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held in a spirit of gratitude and community, the Volunteers’ Tea Party brought together Music24 volunteers from across the two counties for afternoon tea, live music, and appreciation. Attendees were celebrated not only for the time they give, but for their compassion, kindness, and consistency they bring to every Music24 session—whether supporting individuals living with dementia, mental health challenges, learning disabilities, or those in recovery.

“Volunteers are the heartbeat of Music24,” said Teela Hughes-Davis, CEO & Co-Founder, “Without their dedication and generosity, we simply couldn’t make such an impact on the lives of our Service Users. This tea party is just a small way to say thank you and to recognise how crucial they are to enabling the delivery of our work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music24 volunteers play a key role in facilitating music-making opportunities that foster connection, wellbeing, and creativity in safe, inclusive spaces where participants feel seen, heard, and empowered.Olivia Harris, a volunteer at one of Music24’s Singing Cafes explained, “People come in and are very quiet at first, but as soon as they feel comfortable, pick up an instrument and start singing the songs, it is so lovely to witness their personalities almost change as they express themselves through the music. As a Music24 volunteer, I enjoy an open, a very inclusive and welcoming environment.”

Volunteers are thanked for their contribution in service to Music24.

As part of Volunteers Week—a nationwide initiative celebrating the UK’s volunteer community—Music24’s event reflects the growing recognition of the vital role volunteers play in strengthening social bonds and supporting mental and emotional wellbeing through the arts.

For more information about volunteering with Music24 or to support their work, visit www.music24.org.uk/volunteer