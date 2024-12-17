National Express wheels keep on turning amid Christmas rail disruption

National Express is once again keeping the wheels turning to bring families together this Christmas, amid significant rail disruption between Saturday 21 and Sunday 29 December.

The nation’s favourite coach operator is running services between London and Luton Airport throughout the festive season, including Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Major engineering works starting from Saturday 21st December will mean passengers face rail line closures and disruption throughout the nine-day period. But National Express is stepping up to provide customers with reliable, affordable public transport to and from London and Luton Airport, and journeys can take as little as 35 minutes.

To meet increased demand, the coach company is adding extra capacity on its A1 and A2 services, serving London Luton Airport, Golders Green, Finchley Road, St. John’s Wood, Baker Street, Paddington, Marble Arch and London Victoria.

John Boughton, Commercial Director at National Express, said:

“Christmas is such an important time of year for travel and we’re seeing a huge demand for our services. With planned rail engineering works and last minute train cancellations right across the Christmas period, we’re proud to once again be stepping up to provide a dependable and affordable public transport service for our customers.

“We have the flexibility to add extra capacity on our busiest intercity and airport routes to help as many people as possible get home to spend the holidays with family and friends. Our services are great value, you’re guaranteed a comfortable seat, and most importantly, we’ll get you there. We expect to be busy and tickets are selling fast so we’re advising customers to book in advance to avoid disappointment.”

In addition to boosting its reliable, affordable and convenient coach services, National Express is helping people travel for less this festive season with 10% off coach travel throughout December using the promo code DEC10. The coach operator also recently announced 10,000 free child places available for travel until 6 January 2025 with the promo code FREEKIDS. Terms and conditions apply.

During the festive period, National Express is expecting more than half a million passengers to travel on its UK network. On Christmas Day alone, the coach operator is running over 340 journeys serving 95 locations including towns, cities and major airports across the UK.

Customers can expect a safe and comfortable experience on board, with leather reclining seats, free Wi-Fi on selected services, USB power sockets and a generous luggage allowance of up to 20kg.

Visit www.nationalexpress.com to plan your journey and book tickets.